medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Activ Surgical Earns CE Mark for ActivSight Intelligent Light
Activ Surgical announced that it is has received CE Mark approval for its ActivSight Intelligent Light (ActivSight). The CE Mark validates that ActivSight meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Regulation, allowing Activ Surgical to commercialize the enhanced imaging system across the European Union and other CE Mark required regions.
US News and World Report
FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Cats With a Type of Diabetes
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals. Bexacat helps improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Abanza Gets FDA OK for Implantable ACL Fixation System
ABANZA Tecnomed, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality innovative Sports Medicine products, is announcing the FDA 510K Clearance of WasherCapTM, a soft tissue fixation system for ACL reconstruction. The WasherCap is the first soft-tissue graft fixation device designed to allow surgeons to perform a fixation non-dependent on the bone quality...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
KTLA.com
Is Lasik safe? Maybe not quite so much, says FDA
I’m a glasses wearer who finds the notion of shooting lasers into my eyes a bit troublesome, so I’ve never had Lasik surgery to improve my vision. Maybe that’s for the best. The Food and Drug Administration has issued draft guidance warning that patients receiving Lasik operations...
ScienceBlog.com
Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis
Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
FDA weighs whether Lasik patients should be given extra warning about possible risks
In a draft guidance from July, the agency suggested that patients should be explicitly informed about the risks and benefits of the procedure.
contagionlive.com
FDA Approval of First Fecal Microbiota Product Ensures Safety in Standardization
Ferring Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Elizabeth Garner explains the FDA approval of recurrent C diff treatment RBX2660 provides more than a treatment option, it’s a promise of safety and standardization. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever fecal microbiota product—Ferring’s RBX2660 (Rebyota) for recurrent...
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
Juul agrees to pay $1.2 billion in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Dewei Medical Recalls DNA/RNA Preservation Kits
Dewei Medical Equipment Co. DNA/RNA Preservation Kits are inactivated viral transport media, used for the collection, preservation, and transportation of clinical samples that will be tested for viruses that may include SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), influenza, avian influenza, hand, foot, and mouth disease, measles, norovirus, and rotavirus. Reason...
Which Immune-Boosting Ingredient Do People Prefer?- Exclusive Survey
Ginger, citrus, turmeric, elderberry, or garlic? We asked our readers which immune-boosting ingredient they preferred. Here is what they said.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Walgreens Launches Free Paxlovid Delivery Services with DoorDash and Uber
Today, in partnership with DoorDash and Uber, Walgreens announced free delivery of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, directly to the doorsteps of those who need it. With more than 8,000 Walgreens locations offering same day delivery services, available to anyone who lives within 15 miles of participating Walgreens locations, the majority of Americans have access to this program, about 92% of the population.
