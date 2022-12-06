Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
whmi.com
Daily Lane Closures On Northbound US-23
Daily lane closures will be in effect on US-23 in the Hartland Township area for roughly the next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of northbound US-23 from Crouse Road to Clyde Road daily from 5am to 7pm for resurfacing. Work got underway yesterday and...
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
A 40-year-old Fenton man is dead following a one-car crash in Deerfield Township.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clarkston man struck, killed while crossing North Branch’s M-24
A 75-year-old Clarkston man was hit and killed this past Saturday, December 3, while attempting to cross M-24 on foot. Gerald Avery was in North Branch to visit friends, parking at a shopping plaza on the east side of M-24, south of Burnside Road earlier Saturday. After visiting the home located on M-24’s west side, the man started the walk back around 7:15 p.m., but as he walked off the home’s driveway, he walked into the path of a 48-year-old North Branch woman driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
whmi.com
Carpet Depot Relocating To New Building Following Fire
A business in Hamburg Township is moving into a new building following a devastating fire. A fire destroyed the Carpet Depot warehouse and showroom at 5300 M-36, west of Chilson Road in August of 2021. Half of the structure that contained several businesses suffered smoke and water damage, but the warehouse and showroom were essentially destroyed. A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Hill family, which founded Carpet Depot in 1994, while the insurance claim was pending.
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map
A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan
New Hudson-based Feldman Automotive Group today officially opened its 19th dealership — Feldman Jeep of Clarkston — the first free-standing Jeep dealership in southeast Michigan. Representatives from Feldman Automotive Group, […] The post Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck
LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
Comments / 0