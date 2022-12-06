ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

whmi.com

Daily Lane Closures On Northbound US-23

Daily lane closures will be in effect on US-23 in the Hartland Township area for roughly the next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of northbound US-23 from Crouse Road to Clyde Road daily from 5am to 7pm for resurfacing. Work got underway yesterday and...
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clarkston man struck, killed while crossing North Branch’s M-24

A 75-year-old Clarkston man was hit and killed this past Saturday, December 3, while attempting to cross M-24 on foot. Gerald Avery was in North Branch to visit friends, parking at a shopping plaza on the east side of M-24, south of Burnside Road earlier Saturday. After visiting the home located on M-24’s west side, the man started the walk back around 7:15 p.m., but as he walked off the home’s driveway, he walked into the path of a 48-year-old North Branch woman driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup.
NORTH BRANCH, MI
whmi.com

Carpet Depot Relocating To New Building Following Fire

A business in Hamburg Township is moving into a new building following a devastating fire. A fire destroyed the Carpet Depot warehouse and showroom at 5300 M-36, west of Chilson Road in August of 2021. Half of the structure that contained several businesses suffered smoke and water damage, but the warehouse and showroom were essentially destroyed. A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Hill family, which founded Carpet Depot in 1994, while the insurance claim was pending.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map

A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
MICHIGAN STATE

