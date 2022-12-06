ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?

There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
Know signs of colon cancer

The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Where Can I Get Phentermine To Lose Weight

Over-the-counter phentermine substitutes are becoming a more and more common choice for those who are having trouble losing weight and are ineligible for or unwilling to use prescription phentermine. The market for supplements for weight loss is huge. In just 2021, the global sector brought in more than $254.9 billion. There are numerous efficient products available. The issue is that there are many more items on the market that are ineffective.
What Does a 71-Blood Sugar Mean?

A blood sugar level of 71 mg/dL is considered normal. If you have any symptoms of low blood sugar, you must get treated immediately with the 15-15 rule. Low blood sugar occurs when your blood glucose levels have dropped so far below the target that you must take measures to raise them. Typically, this occurs when your blood glucose level is lower than 70 mg/dL.
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
What Are the Health Benefits of Magnesium?

As a do-it-all mineral, magnesium can have a hand in addressing several health conditions. “Magnesium plays a role in a number of different body functions. I find that people’s [health is] better when they have more in their diet from foods or supplements,” says Wagner. Here’s how it may help keep you healthy if you’re well and how it can play a role in a treatment plan.
The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss AND Why Your CURRENT Exercise Routine Isn't Helping You Lose Weight. You've been exercising for a while now with no changes to your body composition and you're wondering what's going on.
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength

In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
Tips on staying warm inside during the cold snap

After months of unseasonably warm weather the UK is set to enter its first cold snap of the season, with temperatures dropping down to around minus 10C in some parts of the country.With energy bills at record highs many people across the country will try to keep warm without turning up the thermostat too much.But how can you stay warm this winter without burning large amounts of expensive gas?Layer upAn extra jumper, a pair of thick socks, a pair of long johns or a base layer beneath your clothes can help keep you warm during the colder days.Wearing layers is...
Adding 15 minutes of yoga to exercise routine gives heart health an even more powerful boost

PHILADELPHIA — Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine can reduce your risk of developing heart disease, according to new research. The study reveals that the discipline, which originated in ancient India, is much more than just muscle stretching. Researchers in Canada found that yoga can lower blood pressure, resting heart rate, and improve a person’s 10-year cardiovascular risk.

