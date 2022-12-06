ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Professional mermaid’ saves scuba diver’s life after finding him ‘foaming at the mouth’

A professional mermaid who could not swim when she first took on the role has saved a scuba diver’s life with CPR after finding him unconscious at sea.Originally a dancer, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, Florida, now works full time as a ‘mermaid’, performing aquatic shows and teaching people to swim with a monofin – or mermaid’s tail – and training them in vital safety and rescue skills.Elle, who lives with her boyfriend, Darren Leonardi, 34 – who works with Elle to film underwater content, and their son, Oliver, 11, was swimming off Catalina Island, California, in October when she...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Bone-chilling Pics of Deep Sea Fish With Massive Fangs Surface

Deep beneath the glittering surface of the sea, there lies a world entirely untouched and unseen by humans, an alien realm inhabited by all manner of strange and wonderful fish. The dumbo octopus, for example, is every bit as adorable as its name suggests. The palm-sized mollusk’s head features ear-like fins, giving it the appearance of a tiny aquatic elephant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Your First Fishing Charter Boat: What to Expect

Going on a fishing charter boat can be a thrilling experience, providing a unique opportunity to explore the open water and catch a variety of fish. From beginner to the seasoned angler, a fishing charter boat can provide an unforgettable adventure. What to Expect on a Fishing Charter Experience. A...
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific

The causes are worthy, the course is daunting – almost 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean in a large canoe.It’s the Hoki Mai Challenge, which started Saturday in Rapa Nui, a territory in the Pacific that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island. The event consists of a canoe voyage in which nine Rapanuis, two Chileans and one Hawaiian seek to raise awareness about the importance of women in the world, urge protection of the environment, and celebrate the union of the islands of Polynesia.The 12 athletes have been...
HAWAII STATE
cntraveler.com

Book It Now: A Nine-Day Dream Cruise to the Galápagos Islands

From imposing volcanos like Cotopaxi—locally known as the “Neck of the Moon”—to pristine, white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Galápagos landscape has long beckoned travelers looking for an otherworldly escape. But the Galápagos Islands offer much more than Instagrammable vistas and the opportunity to unplug—they shake you out of your comfort zone and invites you to explore. It’s no coincidence that Charles Darwin, who landed here in 1835 on the HMS Beagle, was so taken with the remarkable population of plants, birds, reptiles and the region’s famous giant tortoises. In fact, his trip aboard the HMS Beagle helped inform his most important work, On the Origin of Species.
Futurism

Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean

In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
tripsavvy.com

10 Best French Polynesian Islands

With friendly locals, pristine lagoons, and coconut-tree-lined beaches, French Polynesia is undoubtedly a blissful tropical paradise. But with 118 islands to choose from, it’s hard to narrow it down. Whether you're looking to get pampered on Bora Bora, snorkel with manta rays on Rangiroa, or explore archaeological sites on Nuku Hiva, there's something for every type of traveler. Read on to discover 10 of the best islands in French Polynesia.
CNET

Watch Sharks 'Walk' on the Seafloor to Get Snacks

You can't just ask a shark, "What's you favorite eating position?" You have to go where they live and find out yourself. A team of researchers used baited remote underwater video, or BRUV, cameras to investigate the secret snacking lives of nurse sharks. The footage turned up some fascinating feeding moves, including a "walking" style of behavior.
Robb Report

This 50-Foot Yacht Is Built to Tackle Rough Seas—All the Way Down to Its ‘Indestructible’ Wet Bar

Stratos wants to make the provenance of its debut yacht crystal clear. The nascent Dutch yard’s new 50-footer has been christened somewhat patriotically: the Dutch Built 50. The inaugural model is the brainchild of Bas Lengers. The avid seafarer, who already helms yacht dealership Lengers Yachts, recently founded Stratos and poured 40 years of international nautical experience into the yard’s first yacht. Lengers has no doubts about the design, either. He claims the Dutch Built 50 will outrival competitors in the 50-foot yachting segment on account of its high quality and exceptional seakeeping abilities.“I can say with complete confidence that the Stratos...
Good News Network

Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’

As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy