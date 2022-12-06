From imposing volcanos like Cotopaxi—locally known as the “Neck of the Moon”—to pristine, white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Galápagos landscape has long beckoned travelers looking for an otherworldly escape. But the Galápagos Islands offer much more than Instagrammable vistas and the opportunity to unplug—they shake you out of your comfort zone and invites you to explore. It’s no coincidence that Charles Darwin, who landed here in 1835 on the HMS Beagle, was so taken with the remarkable population of plants, birds, reptiles and the region’s famous giant tortoises. In fact, his trip aboard the HMS Beagle helped inform his most important work, On the Origin of Species.

