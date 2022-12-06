Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.

6 DAYS AGO