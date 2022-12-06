Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Spot a Narcissist in a Relationship
A narcissist is someone who is very self-absorbed and exaggerates their own importance. They're the ones who love nothing more than to talk about themselves and their accomplishments. They're the ones who are always trying to one-up everyone else. They're the ones who always seem to be looking for a way to make themselves the center of attention.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Narcissistic Parenting: Dangers Likely Ahead
The dangers of raising children with a narcissistic parent are well known. However, many parents don't realize the extent of the damage that can be done until their children reach adulthood.
psychologytoday.com
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
oprahdaily.com
How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists
Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor
A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
A Woman, 23, Wants To Marry Her Boyfriend, 71, But Is Afraid He Will Need Her To Care For Him
A 23-year-old woman who is considering marrying her 71-year-old boyfriend and is afraid she will spend most of the marriage caring for him. The dilemma began when her much older partner brought up the topic of marriage, casually. According to the 23-year-old woman, she has been with her 'wonderful' 71-year-old boyfriend for two years. She loves him very much.
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
How to know when to walk away from your mate
Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
Comments / 7