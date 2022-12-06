ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children

Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
News Tender

Spot a Narcissist in a Relationship

A narcissist is someone who is very self-absorbed and exaggerates their own importance. They're the ones who love nothing more than to talk about themselves and their accomplishments. They're the ones who are always trying to one-up everyone else. They're the ones who always seem to be looking for a way to make themselves the center of attention.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
psychologytoday.com

What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?

You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
oprahdaily.com

How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists

Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
The Independent

Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor

A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
rolling out

How to know when to walk away from your mate

Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.

