GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s young voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff. Here are their thoughts on the results

LISTEN: GPB's Ambria Burton asks Kennesaw State University student Zae Brewer about Georgia's 2022 runoff election for U.S. Senate and how young voters helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win. In a hard-fought race that concluded with Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced he’s again extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and locomotive fuel tax, this time until Jan. 10. He was joined at a news conference by Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns. Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels

ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Could Georgia be the next state to ban TikTok on government devices?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no denying TikTok’s popularity, but could the video-sharing app come to an end in Georgia?. In a release, State Senator Jason Anavitarte announced he plans to introduce legislation to ban TikTok statewide. He also wants to work with Gov. Kemp to craft an executive order prohibiting state employees from installing TikTok on state-owned devices.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner

A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Ga. Democrats

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election Tuesday to a full six-year term leaves Georgia Democrats confident that the 2020 election wasn’t a fluke. Two years ago, Georgia voters chose Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes and elected two Democrats to...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Influential chairmanships under new leadership next year in SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legislation on abortion, marijuana, hate crimes, and what can be taught in schools has all been filed ahead of South Carolina’s new legislative session next month. Some of the positions with the power to determine what gets prioritized for passage and what is left behind...
accesswdun.com

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
GEORGIA STATE

