Genoa Township, MI

whmi.com

Hartland Board Of Education Tie-Race Recount Starts Today

A recount of votes cast in the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education race starts today – which was prompted by a candidate who lost a drawing to break a tie vote. There was a tie vote for the third open seat on the board in the November General Election, with incumbent Michelle Hemeyer and candidate Greg Keller both receiving 5,264 votes. The tie-breaker was decided by a drawing, per state election law, and Hemeyer drew the piece of paper that read “elected”. Keller drew “not elected”.
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map

A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Cleary University Names New Dean Of Undergraduate Studies

Cleary University in Genoa Township has named a new dean of undergraduate studies. Professor Adam Mayhew has been named Dean of Undergraduate Studies for the university. In the position, he’ll work closely with the academics team and other individuals throughout the university to support the success of students and faculty, and further the mission of Cleary - which is said to provide an intimate and inclusive student-centered business education.
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Post

Opinion: Rumored East Campus Development plans defy university values

Oakland University’s value statement claims the university highly values the ethical treatment of both people and the environment. OU is currently soliciting proposals for the potential development of the patch of land bordering Walton Boulevard and Adams Road — more commonly known as East Campus. While the process is still in its early stages, rumor has it that plans for an upscale boutique hotel or retail presence to occupy this space could be on the table.
ROCHESTER, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE

