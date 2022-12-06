Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Hartland Board Of Education Tie-Race Recount Starts Today
A recount of votes cast in the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education race starts today – which was prompted by a candidate who lost a drawing to break a tie vote. There was a tie vote for the third open seat on the board in the November General Election, with incumbent Michelle Hemeyer and candidate Greg Keller both receiving 5,264 votes. The tie-breaker was decided by a drawing, per state election law, and Hemeyer drew the piece of paper that read “elected”. Keller drew “not elected”.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
Detroit News
Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
wkar.org
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
Michigan GOP lawmakers: Whitmer 'reneged' on $200M incentive, tax cut deal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Republican majorities in the House and Senate failed to come to terms at the end of this year's legislative session on a late-night deal to provide hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for another potentially massive economic development project. Soon-to-be House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township,...
Michigan taxpayers to help foot bill for Proposals 2, 3 recounts that won't change outcome
Michigan taxpayers will help cover the costs associated with the recounts of two ballot proposals allowed to proceed by the state's elections panel despite concerns the exercise would provide fodder for election misinformation and questions about the legality of the request. The review won't change the outcome of Proposals 2...
Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs
Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck
LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map
A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
Whitmer, legislature tax cut talks falter, fumbling $200M economic development deal
A 15-hour day in the Michigan legislature ended with lawmakers having little to show for it after talks between they and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dissolved at some point over a possible tax cut in return for further economic development funding. Altogether, the potential bill would have totaled close to $500...
New fee for drivers could be in Michigan’s future
A new fee could be put on the shoulders of Michiganders based on the number of miles that they drive.
whmi.com
Cleary University Names New Dean Of Undergraduate Studies
Cleary University in Genoa Township has named a new dean of undergraduate studies. Professor Adam Mayhew has been named Dean of Undergraduate Studies for the university. In the position, he’ll work closely with the academics team and other individuals throughout the university to support the success of students and faculty, and further the mission of Cleary - which is said to provide an intimate and inclusive student-centered business education.
The Oakland Post
Opinion: Rumored East Campus Development plans defy university values
Oakland University’s value statement claims the university highly values the ethical treatment of both people and the environment. OU is currently soliciting proposals for the potential development of the patch of land bordering Walton Boulevard and Adams Road — more commonly known as East Campus. While the process is still in its early stages, rumor has it that plans for an upscale boutique hotel or retail presence to occupy this space could be on the table.
Tv20detroit.com
State House approves measure to replace Lewis Cass with Coleman A. Young at U.S. Capitol
(WXYZ) — The Michigan House has passed a resolution that would replace a statue of former Michigan Gov. Lewis Cass inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The resolution was introduced by State Sen. Adam Hollier, and called for replacing the statue of Cass with Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first Black mayor.
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Group aims to create new teacher certification options
A group of 39 intermediate school districts from across the state is working on a new program that would allow prospective teachers to start the certification process separately from obtaining a bachelor's degree.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
