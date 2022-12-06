Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Remain Little Changed In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday and continue to turn in a lackluster performance in afternoon trading. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance....
NASDAQ
Rouble hovers near 63 vs dollar as oil price cap weighs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near 63 versus the dollar on Wednesday after hitting its lowest level since mid-October in early trade, as the market assessed the impact of the G7 price cap on Russia's export earnings. The rouble was up 0.21% against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX to...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
NASDAQ
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices,...
NASDAQ
EMLP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.96, changing hands as low as $26.91 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $43.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
HanesBrands (HBI) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for HanesBrands (HBI). Shares have lost about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HanesBrands due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
Froma Harrop: Regulate Crypto? Why not Beanie Babies?
Cryptocurrencies were born out of the libertarian dream of a financial system free from government regulation. Bitcoin’s promoters peddle its ability to let us make transactions without dealing with regulated banks, which, they say, we are not supposed to trust. What crypto players since stripped of their “investments” saw were some operators getting amazingly rich sitting in their shorts and running numbers on their laptops. The less savvy may not have quite understood how this thing worked, but they could bask in the flattery of...
NASDAQ
Wendy's (WEN) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wendy's (WEN). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wendy's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 8, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. The fear of a recession continued to influence trading as investors grappled to price in an imminent economic downturn. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one closed flat. How Did the Benchmarks...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/8/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The...
NASDAQ
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
Comments / 0