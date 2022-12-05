Tina Turner has shared a heart-rending tribute to her son Ronnie, who has died, aged 62.The “Simply the Best” singer confirmed the news after reports claimed Ronnie had suffered a medical emergency on Thursday (8 December).On Instagram shortly after, Turner, 83, wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”She shared a photo of herself with her eyes closed, in tribute to her son, who she shared with Ike Turner.The singer’s fans shared messages of support below the post.Ronnie was Turner’s second child after her eldest...

