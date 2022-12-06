Read full article on original website
Closure of SF's Controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center Creates New Issue for the City
San Francisco’s controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center at the UN Plaza closed this week. It was put together as part of an emergency response to a spike in overdoses in the city, but it was also criticized by those who said it was an unofficial safe injection site for drug addicts.
San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking
The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. Starting next month, residents who continue to do it could pay a steep price. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose, it can be a...
Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony
The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf dedicated a street named in his honor. A crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of “Too $hort Way” near Fremont...
Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant
Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. “The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Garstly, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
