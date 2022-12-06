ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking

The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. Starting next month, residents who continue to do it could pay a steep price. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose, it can be a...
SAN PABLO, CA
Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony

The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf dedicated a street named in his honor. A crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of “Too $hort Way” near Fremont...
OAKLAND, CA
Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant

Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. “The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Garstly, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
LOS GATOS, CA

