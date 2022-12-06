Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLB
Twins remain focused on shortstop with Correa on radar
The free-agent dominoes are starting to topple at last -- and the Twins hope they’ve put themselves in position to catch Carlos Correa when he lands. The biggest piece of the offseason puzzle fell into place in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Bronx. That began a cascade of lesser free-agent deals in quick succession -- but there still hasn’t been action on the shortstop that Twins fans care most about.
MLB
Brewers aim to build contender, despite quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- This week at the Winter Meetings, the Cardinals agreed to terms with star catcher Willson Contreras and the Cubs added both a former MVP Award winner who’s fallen on hard times in Cody Bellinger and a notable free agent pitcher in Jameson Taillon. Even the Pirates added multiple free agent pitchers, while landing the top pick in next year’s Draft.
MLB
As Meetings close, how will Braves address key needs?
SAN DIEGO -- Some Braves fans may have grown concerned as their team stayed quiet while the Mets and Phillies made significant additions during this year’s Winter Meetings. Others may have just remembered their team has won five straight National League East titles without winning the offseason. It was...
MLB
Nationals focus on future at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The last time the Winter Meetings were held in person in 2019, the Nationals inked Stephen Strasburg to a record-setting contract. This year, they addressed building their future young core. After finishing the 2022 season with the worst record in the Majors, the Nationals made the first...
MLB
Tigers add 2 prospects in 'very difficult' trade
SAN DIEGO -- The first trade of Scott Harris’ tenure as Tigers president of baseball operations is a significant one tapping into one of the team’s valuable commodities. Detroit traded reliever Joe Jiménez to the Braves on Wednesday for hitting prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy and lefty prospect Jake Higginbotham.
MLB
Pursuit of Judge foreshadowed Padres' major move
SAN DIEGO -- There was a mystery team in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes after all: The San Diego Padres. On Tuesday night, the Padres met with Judge in San Diego and made a late push to sign the star right fielder, sources told MLB.com. Ultimately, Judge agreed to a reported nine-year deal worth $360 million to remain in New York.
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
Tigers working to 'build a culture,' boost offense after Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Scott Harris is expecting a busy December after the Tigers president of baseball operations leaves the Winter Meetings, but he has good reason to. He’s getting married in about a week. Presumably, Harris will turn off his cell phone for the ceremony. But at some point,...
MLB
A's happy with progress made at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Adding versatility to the roster is a main focus for the A’s this offseason and they came away from the Winter Meetings with a pair of signings that addressed those needs. The A’s reached agreements with utility infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, a source told...
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
D-backs gain clarity from Winter Meetings discussions
SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs' front office left the Winter Meetings without having made any moves, but they did make headway in determining how their players are valued by other teams and what it will take to land certain free agents. Now, they return to Phoenix to sort through it...
MLB
How might White Sox address key needs after Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is completely confident that when the time comes, he and his staff will have “a nice roster to work with” for the 2023 season. “We've got a really good front office that knows what they're doing,” Grifol said. “They know how to assemble clubs.”
MLB
'We're on the upswing': O's wrap key Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Orioles general manager Mike Elias called his time at the 2022 Winter Meetings this week a “very productive trip” and “a lot of fun.” The team didn’t need to make a plethora of free-agent signings and trades in a small window for that to be the case.
MLB
Giants will stay busy after Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- An eventful Winter Meetings came to a disappointing end for the Giants, who learned early Wednesday morning that top free-agent target Aaron Judge would be returning to the Yankees. Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in New York, a source told MLB.com’s Mark...
MLB
Mega-deals wrap up busy Meetings; who's still available?
SAN DIEGO -- Wednesday began with Aaron Judge agreeing to a mega-deal with the Yankees, ending the suspense as to where the reigning American League MVP would land. Then, around 9:30 p.m. PT, after most of the baseball world had departed the Manchester Grand Hyatt to return home, the Padres came to terms with Xander Bogaerts on a stunning 11-year, $280 million contract, finally giving San Diego the big bat it had been trying for during talks with both Judge and Trea Turner.
MLB
Rockies must keep shopping after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt made it clear publicly and, more importantly, to representatives of free agents, that he would not acquire anyone who will block the path of the organization’s best prospects. The three-plus days of Winter Meetings ended with the Rockies acquiring no player...
MLB
Where Braves stand in Swanson market
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Remember when I wrote “maybe I’m a glutton for punishment” while predicting Dansby Swanson’s free agent experience would be different than the one Freddie Freeman encountered last year? I’m starting to think there are no maybes about it.
MLB
Marlins preach patience after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Though progress was made at the Winter Meetings, Marlins general manager Kim Ng won't be satisfied when she hops on her cross-country flight back to South Florida. Miami was active in the Rule 5 Draft and completed its Elieser Hernandez/Jeff Brigham trade with the Mets by acquiring...
MLB
Braves bolster bullpen, acquire Jiménez from Tigers
SAN DIEGO -- The Braves strengthened their bullpen by adding one of the American League’s top strikeout pitchers from this past season. As the Winter Meetings came to a close on Wednesday, the Braves acquired Joe Jiménez and cash considerations from the Tigers in exchange for Minor League outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and Minor League pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
