SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.

PROSPECT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO