Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
John Katsilometes talks how Celine Dion, Aerosmith news affects Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about some of the big news surrounding music stars familiar to Las Vegas. He talked about the latest with Celine Dion and Aerosmith. He also shares some good news on Wayne Newton's show and previews Sebastian Maniscalco at the Encore Theater.
RedTail in Las Vegas has everything you need for a fun night out

If you’re looking for a one-stop spot for adult enjoyment, put RedTail at the top of your list. This bar-meets-lounge-meets-karaoke bar-meets-restaurant-meets-gaming bar is loaded with ways to unwind and let loose in a cool atmosphere, and best of all, it’s ideal for large groups. Test your college-days skills...
Aerosmith cancels final 2 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows. The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill. Now, […]
GALLERY: 2022 NFR Cowboy Christmas gift show at Las Vegas Convention Center

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Las Vegas Convention Center. 2022 Cowboy Christmas gift show. The only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas is a Las Vegas tradition since 1986. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas features more than 500,000 square feet of show floor and 350+ exhibitors from across the United States. Attendees can find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. To add to the overall experience, attendees can also enjoy a number of interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. The show will run December 1-10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
Happy Birthday, Bingo

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Arizona Charlie’s is a bingo hotspot here in Vegas! For National Bingo Month, Roqui Theus stopped by to see how they’re celebrating, and what special prizes players can win for a limited time only. These award-winning 21+ bingo halls, located on Boulder and Decatur, host bingo sessions every odd hour from 9 a.m. to […]
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
Christmas Carnival, Musical and Rooftop Igloo

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES 2023 RETURN TO RESORTS WORLD: On. the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar has announced her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023, with dates through Dec. 9.
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him

Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him. Las Vegas icon Liberace, 35 years after he passed away, will finally get a street named after him in the center of the Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County Planning Commission voted unanimously to rename Karen Avenue between heavily trafficked Maryland...
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity. According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to...
