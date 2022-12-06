AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Las Vegas Convention Center. 2022 Cowboy Christmas gift show. The only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas is a Las Vegas tradition since 1986. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas features more than 500,000 square feet of show floor and 350+ exhibitors from across the United States. Attendees can find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. To add to the overall experience, attendees can also enjoy a number of interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. The show will run December 1-10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO