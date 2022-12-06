ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights

Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Eichel to miss second straight game for Golden Knights

Buchnevich, Krug injured for Blues; Toews day to day for Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game for the Golden Knights when they host...
NHL

LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS

FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs

Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL

Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
NHL

Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames

Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jarred Tinordi Off Injured Reserve

The defenseman was placed on IR Nov. 27 following a hip injury. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) off injured reserve. Tinordi has skated in 20 games with the Blackhawks this season, notching five points (2G, 3A). He also paces the club with...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds

Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT - FACING HIS FORMER TEAM

Johnny Gaudreau talks about facing the Flames for the first time this evening. Tonight's game marks the first time Johnny Gaudreau will face off against the organization that drafted him with the 104th overall pick back in 2011. It will no doubt be a memorable night for Gaudreau, who spoke...
OHIO STATE
NHL

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings win against Senators

OTTAWA -- Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "I think we played fast and we executed," Arvidsson said. "They did too, but I think we made better decisions with the puck and we were more effective."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

CARRYING ON

A strong homestand has the Flames feeling momentum heading out on the road. The Flames knew how crucial their homestand was. After dropping the final three games of their road trip at the end of November, the time spent at the Scotiabank Saddledome offered a chance to make up some ground in their hunt for a playoff spot, with the C of Red cheering them on the whole way.
OHIO STATE
NHL

2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven

Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds

Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
TAMPA, FL

