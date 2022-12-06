ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Talk 'Baking It' Season 2 and Judgy Grannies (Exclusive)

Baking It is back with a second season hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who takes over for Andy Samberg after season 1. Ahead of the reality series' return with all-new episodes on Peacock and a celebrity holiday special on NBC, the two Saturday Night Live alum spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi about the "coziest cooking competition" on TV, which is packed full of culinary explosions, singing and dancing as well as a panel of opinionated grandmas.
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script

..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital

While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
'80 For Brady' Cast Shares What It Was Like to Work With Tom Brady (Exclusive)

What happens when four Hollywood legends meet the GOAT of pro football? That's the question explored to hilarious end in 80 for Brady, the upcoming comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl and make it their mission to meet Tom Brady himself.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Michelle Yeoh Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Madame Morrible

We couldn't be happier that the Wicked movie has found its Madame Morrible in Michelle Yeoh!. ET confirmed on Thursday that the Oscar frontrunner will star as the Shiz University headmistress in the upcoming adaptation from director Jon Chu. The role was originated on Broadway by late Tony winner Carole Shelley.
Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...

