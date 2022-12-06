Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Why Paramore Were A 'Little Nervous' About How Fans Would Take 'The News'
Hayley Williams didn't want fans to misinterpret the new single's lyrics.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis Talk Combining Football, Family and Love in 'A Christmas Fumble' (Exclusive)
The Oprah Winfrey Network's new holiday movie, A Christmas Fumble, has all the components for your run-of-the-mill seasonal romantic comedy. But the sports-themed flick has an element that stars Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis believe will resonate with their audience. "It's that selflessness that makes a Christmas movie," Ellis proclaimed...
Hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Talk 'Baking It' Season 2 and Judgy Grannies (Exclusive)
Baking It is back with a second season hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who takes over for Andy Samberg after season 1. Ahead of the reality series' return with all-new episodes on Peacock and a celebrity holiday special on NBC, the two Saturday Night Live alum spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi about the "coziest cooking competition" on TV, which is packed full of culinary explosions, singing and dancing as well as a panel of opinionated grandmas.
People Are Sharing The Most Disgusting Things They've Seen Someone Else Do In Public, And You Should Not Read These If You Don't Have A Strong Stomach
"One time I watched her put out a cigarette butt in the casino, then eat it."
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Syngin and Tania decided...
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital
While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
'80 For Brady' Cast Shares What It Was Like to Work With Tom Brady (Exclusive)
What happens when four Hollywood legends meet the GOAT of pro football? That's the question explored to hilarious end in 80 for Brady, the upcoming comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl and make it their mission to meet Tom Brady himself.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
Michelle Yeoh Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Madame Morrible
We couldn't be happier that the Wicked movie has found its Madame Morrible in Michelle Yeoh!. ET confirmed on Thursday that the Oscar frontrunner will star as the Shiz University headmistress in the upcoming adaptation from director Jon Chu. The role was originated on Broadway by late Tony winner Carole Shelley.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...
