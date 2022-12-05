Read full article on original website
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
Floyd County family nearing return to homes following July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of Eastern Kentucky, including the Wayland area of Floyd County. The Caudill family is one of many families in the area whose homes were damaged by the floods. In May, the family also lost their patriarch, Phillip Caudill, who died...
KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is stepping up to make the holidays a little brighter for some folks who are still trying to recover from devastating floods earlier this year. On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky River Properties donated $500,000 to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard...
Rain or Shine: City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is hosting its Miracle on Main Street on Friday. It kicks off with The Mistletoe Market where local vendors will line Main Street or set up inside some of the businesses downtown. The market is from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
Preparing for a disaster: Kentucky officials learn new techniques 27 years after major chemical spill
In 1995, the city of Wurtland, Kentucky experienced an unexpected event that shook the entire region.
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) entered into a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this week. PMC agreed to pay more than $4.39 million. The settlement is the third-largest ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Settlement documents...
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Committee awards more than 100 student scholarships
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic is underway, highlighting athletes on the court and academics in the classroom. The committee’s scholarship awards program was hosted at the Mountain Arts Center Tuesday, inviting 106 students to the stage to accept $1,000 scholarships to be used for continuing their educations.
Kentucky State Police partners with Applebee’s for ‘We Care Tuesday’ event
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police has partnered with the Pikeville and Hazard Applebee’s for this year’s We Care Tuesday event. When you order select items from either Applebee’s locations, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to KSP’s Shop With a Trooper program that helps underprivileged kids receive Christmas gifts.
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
Kentucky Investigating 2 Proposed Contracts That Would Give Discounted Electricity to Crypto Miners
Kentucky’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is opening formal proceedings to investigate two proposed contracts that would give reduced electricity rates to new cryptocurrency mining operations in the state, according to a press release from environmental group Earthjustice. The action was taken in response to comments from Kentucky Attorney General...
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Matthew Linville
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Matthew Linville is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Matthew is a senior at Martin County High School where he has a 3.85 GPA. He is a member of the basketball team, drama, pep, and FCA clubs. Matthew was also invited to the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
