ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is stepping up to make the holidays a little brighter for some folks who are still trying to recover from devastating floods earlier this year. On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky River Properties donated $500,000 to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) entered into a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this week. PMC agreed to pay more than $4.39 million. The settlement is the third-largest ever obtained from a hospital system under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Settlement documents...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police partners with Applebee’s for ‘We Care Tuesday’ event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police has partnered with the Pikeville and Hazard Applebee’s for this year’s We Care Tuesday event. When you order select items from either Applebee’s locations, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to KSP’s Shop With a Trooper program that helps underprivileged kids receive Christmas gifts.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
CoinDesk

Kentucky Investigating 2 Proposed Contracts That Would Give Discounted Electricity to Crypto Miners

Kentucky’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is opening formal proceedings to investigate two proposed contracts that would give reduced electricity rates to new cryptocurrency mining operations in the state, according to a press release from environmental group Earthjustice. The action was taken in response to comments from Kentucky Attorney General...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Matthew Linville

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Matthew Linville is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Matthew is a senior at Martin County High School where he has a 3.85 GPA. He is a member of the basketball team, drama, pep, and FCA clubs. Matthew was also invited to the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy