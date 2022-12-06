ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s oldest land animal who lived through both World Wars and American Civil War turns 190

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 2 days ago

The world's oldest known land animal that has lived through two World Wars, the American civil war, the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and countless uprisings in the 20th century has turned 190 years old.

A week-long birthday bash was thrown for Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise in the South Atlantic island of St Helena , a small British overseas territory that has been his home for a major chunk of his life.

Jonathan is believed to be born around 1832 , based on shell measurements, and spent nearly 50 years in Seychelles before he was brought to St Helena in 1882 as a gift for governor Sir William Grey-Wilson.

The 440-pound chelonian has spent most of his life in the Plantation House, the official residence of the governor, where his birthday was marked with events throughout the week.

The island held a “main event” in Jonathan’s honour on Sunday where people were given a chance to get his stamps and souvenirs to mark his significance.

Jonathan was presented with a “birthday cake” made of his favourite foods. He is known to have a penchant for carrots, lettuce, cucumbers, pears and apples.

The island’s tourism department shared images of Jonathan enjoying his cake made of vegetables and fruits.

Joe Hollins, the veterinarian who cares for Jonathan, said earlier this year he suspected he is older than his estimated age, “but we can never know”.

A photo taken between 1882 and 1886 shows Jonathan grazing at the Plantation House, where he’d been presented to the governor of St Helena as a gift.

“It was quite traditional for (tortoises) to be used as diplomatic gifts around the world, if they weren’t eaten first,” Mr Hollins had told The Independent .

Tortoises were harvested by ship crews because they were stackable and didn’t need food or water for days, Mr Hollins said, adding: “Apparently, they were utterly delicious.”

Mr Hollins said he takes “great delight in looking after him”, noting that at 64 he is at least 126 years younger than the rare giant tortoise he has tended to for the past 13 years.

The previous known longevity record was held by a radiated tortoise named Tu’i Malila, reportedly given to Tonga’s royal family in 1777. When Tu’i Malila died in 1965, she was about 188 years old, according to Guinness World Records .

Comments / 16

LEAH E
1d ago

I'm not sure why they have the gift of a ridiculously long life! Apparently they're more important than we are!

