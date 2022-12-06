ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Major incident declared as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in derelict factories

By Richard Vernalls
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0kBk_0jYrL28700

A major incident has been declared, with more than 100 firefighters tackling a huge overnight blaze which has torn through several derelict factories, leading to the evacuation of homes.

The fire on a site off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton , which is near houses and railway lines, also saw all trains stopped shortly after it was reported at about 9pm on Monday, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Such was the amount of smoke, nearby residents had to be evacuated to two leisure centres, while others have been warned to keep windows closed.

Eyewitness Nathan Fletcher, from Cannock, Staffordshire , said: “We were held up by the cordon on Lower Walsall Street just before 10pm last night (Monday), shortly before police started moving the cordon further back.

“Speaking to other residents, there was a concern of possible spread to the very near BOC Gas – an industrial gases supplier.

“As this was within the first hour of the incident, floods of emergency response vehicles were arriving on scene, and a large presence of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

There were many loud bangs...

Eyewitness Nathan Fletcher

“The blaze was still not under control at this point, and you could hear the collapsing of material.

“There were many loud bangs, followed by plumes of smoke.”

The efforts of fire crews throughout the evening and into the early hours have seen the incident scaled back, with five fire engines and two aerial platforms at the scene on Tuesday morning.

At its height, 28 fire engines were on the scene, with the brigade using a thermal imaging drone to identify hotspots in the blaze, which at one stage covered a fifth of a square kilometre.

Water had to be pumped from the nearby canal, near the junction where the old main line and Wyrley and Essington canals meet.

Road closures and rail disruptions were continuing for passengers and commuters through the rush hour on Tuesday.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut

Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Evacuation centres were set up, roads were closed and some rail passengers...
BBC

Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze

About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT. The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college...
BBC

Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas

A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
The Independent

Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation

Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
AFP

Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
The Independent

Small plane carrying eight people crashes into residential area of Colombia killing all onboard

A small plane carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed in the Colombian city of Medellin, killing all onboard.Airport authorities said that soon after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning, it crashed into a residential neighbourhood due to engine failure.All eight on board were killed, the authorities confirmed.Videos and photos of the crash in the residential neighbourhood showed fire at the building and plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported on ground even though seven homes were completely destroyed and six others sustained severe damage because of...
The Independent

Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later

A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
The Independent

Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house

Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
The Independent

Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage

Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
The Independent

Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours

The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
The Independent

Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy