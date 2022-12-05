Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collar bone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collar bone in the opening match of the trip.

Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The tourists secured a crushing 142-run win after bowling the hosts out for 165, but, by then, Capsey was on her way to hospital for scans.

Any hopes of a minor shoulder problem were soon dispelled, with confirmation that the 18-year-old had suffered a fracture.

Team-mate Nat Sciver, who made 90 in a first-innings total of 307 for seven, said: “We found out this morning she is going to he heading home and I’m really gutted for her. She’ll be gutted too to be missing out on the trip too, but she’ll be back and firing, I’m sure.

“I don’t know how long the recovery time is, I believe she is going to see a surgeon when she gets home.”

Sciver’s assured return to action offered an optimistic counterpoint to Capsey’s misfortune. She stepped away from the game in the latter stages of the summer to look after her mental health, a much-needed break after the busiest year of her career.

There's a few cobwebs here and there so I wasn't sure how I'd feel on the pitch. But I've been playing long enough it feels second nature

The 30-year-old, who has opted against reclaiming her previous role as Heather Knight’s vice-captain for the time being, was enthusiastic about the positive impact of her hiatus and was encouraged by her form upon returning to the crease.

“I didn’t pick up a bat at all, or a ball, other than for the dog,” she said of her break.

“I was able to do a few more normal things, feel a bit more like a human after a big two years or 18 months. Everything had accumulated into me having to step away from the game. That’s why it’s so important to take the time when you can get away from cricket when you can, to create a bit more longevity in your sport.

“There’s a few cobwebs here and there so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel on the pitch. But when I did get there I was happy and felt quite comfortable. I’ve been playing long enough it feels second nature.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox