ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collar bone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoQqZ_0jYrKQo100

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collar bone in the opening match of the trip.

Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The tourists secured a crushing 142-run win after bowling the hosts out for 165, but, by then, Capsey was on her way to hospital for scans.

Any hopes of a minor shoulder problem were soon dispelled, with confirmation that the 18-year-old had suffered a fracture.

Team-mate Nat Sciver, who made 90 in a first-innings total of 307 for seven, said: “We found out this morning she is going to he heading home and I’m really gutted for her. She’ll be gutted too to be missing out on the trip too, but she’ll be back and firing, I’m sure.

“I don’t know how long the recovery time is, I believe she is going to see a surgeon when she gets home.”

Sciver’s assured return to action offered an optimistic counterpoint to Capsey’s misfortune. She stepped away from the game in the latter stages of the summer to look after her mental health, a much-needed break after the busiest year of her career.

There's a few cobwebs here and there so I wasn't sure how I'd feel on the pitch. But I've been playing long enough it feels second nature

The 30-year-old, who has opted against reclaiming her previous role as Heather Knight’s vice-captain for the time being, was enthusiastic about the positive impact of her hiatus and was encouraged by her form upon returning to the crease.

“I didn’t pick up a bat at all, or a ball, other than for the dog,” she said of her break.

“I was able to do a few more normal things, feel a bit more like a human after a big two years or 18 months. Everything had accumulated into me having to step away from the game. That’s why it’s so important to take the time when you can get away from cricket when you can, to create a bit more longevity in your sport.

“There’s a few cobwebs here and there so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel on the pitch. But when I did get there I was happy and felt quite comfortable. I’ve been playing long enough it feels second nature.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Brook makes century as England set Pakistan 355 target to win second Test

Harry Brook became the first centurion of the second Test at Multan as England set Pakistan a target of 355 to win on day three at Multan. Despite the absence of opener Iman-ul-Haq, who was sent to hospital for a scan on a hamstring injury, Pakistan were 64 without loss at the lunch break, requiring a further 291 runs to level the series.
newschain

Marcus Trescothick hopes new ball boosts England hopes on ‘massive’ Monday

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hopes the arrival of the new ball on Monday will turn the second Test against Pakistan decisively in their favour. The third day finished with the hosts 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs to win but Jack Leach’s crucial late wicket saw a testing day end on a positive note for England.
newschain

Marcus Trescothick hails importance of late wicket to England’s victory hopes

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hailed the importance of Jack Leach’s late wicket on day three of the second Test in Pakistan. Leach claimed the scalp of Imam-ul-Haq in the final session to break a 108-run fourth-wicket partnership and leave Pakistan on 198 for four at stumps, requiring 157 runs to win.
newschain

Pakistan make England work hard for wickets but cannot shift momentum before tea

Pakistan forced England to work hard for their wickets without scoring at a sufficient rate to significantly shift the momentum of the match and went into the tea break on day three at Multan on 136 for three, requiring another 219 to win with seven wickets remaining. Ben Stokes had...
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

England fans bemoan refereeing decisions as Three Lions on brink of exit

England fans have taken to social media to heavily criticise refereeing decisions as France put the Three Lions on the brink of a World Cup exit. A long-range strike from French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the difference between the two sides at half-time, as fan parks around the nation fell silent.
newschain

Gareth Southgate will not rush into decision over future as England boss

Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his future as the England manager deals with conflicting thoughts after what he admits has been an often difficult last 18 months in the hot seat. Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against reigning champions France on Saturday night as their...
newschain

Wikipedia says referee ‘lost his guide dog’ after apparent England fan edits

Wikipedia appears to have been edited by England fans upset by decisions made by referee Wilton Sampaio in the first half of the World Cup quarter-final. The Brazilian referee drew the ire of England supporters after significant decisions in the first half of the game against France, with a possible foul in the build up to the French opener and a possible penalty shout eventually waved away after a lengthy VAR review.
newschain

Football’s not coming home after England World Cup exit but Dave the cat is

Football may not be coming home, but Dave the cat is. After England lost to France in the World Cup quarter-final, the squad began their journey back from their Al Wakrah hotel base on Sunday afternoon. They will eventually be joined by Dave, the cat who spent time around the...
newschain

Impervious impresses with cosy Cork triumph

Impervious maintained her unbeaten record over fences with a clear-cut victory in the O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Cork. The daughter of Shantou was a smart performer over hurdles last season for Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase-winning trainer Colm Murphy, winning at Grade Three level, but looks set to scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles.
newschain

Eddie Jones’ sacking unbelievably disappointing – England captain Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell feels the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was “unbelievably disappointing”. Australian Jones was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008. Leicester’s director of rugby Steve Borthwick is favourite to succeed Jones, whose seven-year England reign...
newschain

World Cup ‘missed opportunity’ rued as England players and fans return home

England fans have rued the “missed opportunity” for World Cup glory as Gareth Southgate’s squad made their return home from Qatar. Midfielder Jude Bellingham was seen signing autographs for supporters gathered outside England’s Souq Al Wakra base before he got the main players’ coach heading to Doha Airport to catch a Birmingham-bound flight.
newschain

Oldham edge closer to escaping National League relegation zone with Torquay win

Oldham moved to within a point of safety with an entertaining 3-2 win over Torquay. Torquay twice levelled in the match but had no answer after Timmy Abraham scooped the ball over visiting goalkeeper Mark Halstead with 16 minutes left. Oldham had gone ahead after 11 minutes when Hallam Hope...
newschain

World Cup favourites Brazil stunned by Croatia in quarter-final shootout

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners up reached the World Cup semi-finals again. Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar never even taking a penalty. The Paris St Germain...
newschain

One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey

One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said. Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.
newschain

Wellington secures Sprint glory at Sha Tin

Royal Ascot could be on the agenda for Wellington following his victory in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin. He suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Lucky Sweynesse on his most recent start and pulled up lame, but Wellington reversed that form in the hands of Ryan Moore, substituting for regular partner Alexis Badel who was injured in a fall last month.
newschain

Henderson hoping International is rescheduled for Epatante

Nicky Henderson is hoping Saturday’s Unibet International Hurdle will be rescheduled so Epatante can avoid another clash with stablemate Constitution Hill. The 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine was firmly put in her place by Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on their respective seasonal returns and Henderson opted to turn Epatante out again quickly at Cheltenham rather than head to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. She was due to be joined by stablemate First Street at Prestbury Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy