These Jalen Hurts Eagles are nobody’s Rocky. More like Clubber Lang sprinting up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Giants will show up anyway. They know they will have to play the way December contenders play, not necessarily the perfect game, but damn close. There are inalienable football truths that so often define the difference between winning and losing. … The one that looms largest over the others in Eagles-Giants on Sunday is espoused by Saquon Barkley: “It’s the same thing as every game: Dominate the line of scrimmage. You dominate the line of scrimmage, you win football games.” Serby’s Big Blueprint...

HOUSTON, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO