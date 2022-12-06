Read full article on original website
Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Are Becoming A Potential Threat To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Philadelphia Eagles have looked great this season on offense. Jalen Hurts has come into his own, looking like the kind of franchise quarterback that not many people thought that he could be when he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made huge...
atozsports.com
How one play this season showed that Vols head coach Josh Heupel has the best offensive mind in college football
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in college football in recent years. Under Heupel’s leadership, the Vols have gone from having the No. 109 offense in the nation in 2020 (under Jeremy Pruitt) to the No. 7 offense in 2021 and the No. 1 offense in 2022.
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call
A Georgia state high school football championship was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared referees were wrong to call one of the final plays a touchdown.
atozsports.com
The Titans’ feelings on Dillon Radunz are abundantly clear
With the recent struggles of LT Dennis Daley, the Tennessee Titans are looking to make lineup changes and find answers to improve their offensive line. After Daley’s performance on Sunday proved detrimental, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday and opened the door to the idea of Daley being replaced. Vrabel said that Le’Raven Clark would have a chance to compete for the starting job during the ensuing week of practice.
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet
The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
Eagles must be ready for blitz-happy Giants defense, ESPN analyst says: ‘I would blitz every damn play’
PHILADELPHIA – ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears has watched the Eagles overpower defenses on the way to the NFL’s best record at 11-1. Just take the past two wins, for example: The Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a victory against the Green Bay Packers, then threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns while manhandling the Tennessee Titans in a blowout.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
College Football News
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks | Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles vs New York...
Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College
There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Giants
The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth against the Giants on Sunday
Giants’ Big Blueprint to pull off upset and beat Eagles in pivotal clash
These Jalen Hurts Eagles are nobody’s Rocky. More like Clubber Lang sprinting up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Giants will show up anyway. They know they will have to play the way December contenders play, not necessarily the perfect game, but damn close. There are inalienable football truths that so often define the difference between winning and losing. … The one that looms largest over the others in Eagles-Giants on Sunday is espoused by Saquon Barkley: “It’s the same thing as every game: Dominate the line of scrimmage. You dominate the line of scrimmage, you win football games.” Serby’s Big Blueprint...
Yardbarker
Eye on the Enemy: The Eagles battle the Giants with a lot on the line
Ah, the NFC East. The greatest and most dominant division in football history. The toughest division in football this year belongs to its rightful position with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants once again at the forefront. The underlying truth is this: football is better when the Eagles and Giants are good and at each other’s throats.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts and Jordan Mailata: a Picture Worth an 11-1 Record
Jalen Hurts’ last trip to face the New York Giants was probably his worst game as a professional, one in which the 2022 MVP candidate finished 14 of 31 for 129 yards with an uncharacteristic three interceptions. Hurts also injured his ankle, forcing him to miss the Eagles' return...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ HC has refreshing statement regarding mindset of the team
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost some pretty tough games this season, to say the least. But, none tougher than the last one. There were so many narratives in this game, this one has to sting a bit more for the boys in silver and black. Las Vegas can’t seem...
Eagles remove player from IR; elevate recent special teams standout day before game vs. Giants
For four weeks, the Eagles have been without cornerback Avonte Maddox, relying on their secondary depth to make up for his absence. Now, the team will welcome him back in time for a game against an NFC East rival that could clinch a playoff berth with a win. BUY EAGLES...
