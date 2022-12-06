ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The Titans’ feelings on Dillon Radunz are abundantly clear

With the recent struggles of LT Dennis Daley, the Tennessee Titans are looking to make lineup changes and find answers to improve their offensive line. After Daley’s performance on Sunday proved detrimental, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday and opened the door to the idea of Daley being replaced. Vrabel said that Le’Raven Clark would have a chance to compete for the starting job during the ensuing week of practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet

The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles must be ready for blitz-happy Giants defense, ESPN analyst says: ‘I would blitz every damn play’

PHILADELPHIA – ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears has watched the Eagles overpower defenses on the way to the NFL’s best record at 11-1. Just take the past two wins, for example: The Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a victory against the Green Bay Packers, then threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns while manhandling the Tennessee Titans in a blowout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks |  Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles vs New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants’ Big Blueprint to pull off upset and beat Eagles in pivotal clash

These Jalen Hurts Eagles are nobody’s Rocky. More like Clubber Lang sprinting up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.  The Giants will show up anyway.  They know they will have to play the way December contenders play, not necessarily the perfect game, but damn close.  There are inalienable football truths that so often define the difference between winning and losing. … The one that looms largest over the others in Eagles-Giants on Sunday is espoused by Saquon Barkley:  “It’s the same thing as every game: Dominate the line of scrimmage. You dominate the line of scrimmage, you win football games.”  Serby’s Big Blueprint...
HOUSTON, PA
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: The Eagles battle the Giants with a lot on the line

Ah, the NFC East. The greatest and most dominant division in football history. The toughest division in football this year belongs to its rightful position with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants once again at the forefront. The underlying truth is this: football is better when the Eagles and Giants are good and at each other’s throats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts and Jordan Mailata: a Picture Worth an 11-1 Record

Jalen Hurts’ last trip to face the New York Giants was probably his worst game as a professional, one in which the 2022 MVP candidate finished 14 of 31 for 129 yards with an uncharacteristic three interceptions. Hurts also injured his ankle, forcing him to miss the Eagles' return...

