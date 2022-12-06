Read full article on original website
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
Cowboys’ defender has been put on notice
When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Buffalo Bills defensive star to have his biggest test of the season
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are leading the entire AFC at the moment, going into their rematch with the rival New York Jets (7-5). First time around, the Jets ran all over the Bills by way of RBs Michael Carter and James Robinson. Even Von Miller wasn’t able to factor into this game as the Jets only needed to pass 25 times, registering one sack on QB Zach Wilson and two tackles.
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
Jalin Hyatt’s decision about his future at Tennessee and playing in the Orange Bowl should be simple
After winning the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday night, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said he’s 50/50 on returning to UT for another season. Hyatt is currently being projected as a day one or day two pick after a breakout season that saw him lead the SEC in receiving yards (1,267 receiving yards) and tie for the national lead in receiving touchdowns (15).
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
One of the Tennessee Vols’ SEC rivals just made a big move
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ SEC East rivals made a big move on Friday. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Kentucky Wildcats are bringing Liam Coen back to Lexington to serve as UK’s offensive coordinator. Coen was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 before leaving...
A.J. Brown fined for misconduct vs. Titans
Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown got the last laugh on his former team on Sunday when he torched the Tennessee Titans for eight catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns. After months of tension built up between the organization, Brown, and the Titans fanbase debating the trade, the former Pro-Bowler got to publicly embarrass the franchise when he danced in the end zone, spanking and hugging the goalpost following an impressive 40-yard touchdown catch in the game on Sunday. The catch was reversed after replay review, but Brown scored again on the very next play and continued rubbing salt in the wound. It would not come without a cost, though.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can lose more than just a game this Sunday
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the New York Jets (7-5) may have the most important game of the day. At the moment, the Bills are first in the division and first in the AFC, while Jets are third in the division, seventh in the division. New York is currently a...
Tennessee Vols: 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava gives UT fans the visual they’ve been waiting on
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava gave Tennessee Vols fans the visual they’ve been waiting on for nearly a year. Iamaleava, who committed to the Vols back in March, had a signing ceremony this week in advance of enrolling early this month at Tennessee. His uncle posted a photo of...
College football legend Tim Tebow speaks on Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s character
College football legend Tim Tebow shared some powerful words about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Thursday night during an appearance on ESPN. Tebow appeared on ESPN, alongside former Baylor/NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, to reveal the order of finish for the Heisman candidates that weren’t named finalists. Hooker,...
Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
Former Vols assistant named as potential option for Purdue head coaching job
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach was named as an option this week to replace Jeff Brohm as the Purdue Boilermakers’ head coach. Brohm left Purdue this week to become the new head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer at ESPN who covers college...
Titans’ coach isn’t making the change that many fans are asking for
The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has not been performing up to par over the last few weeks. The injuries seem to be piling up, and the depth is struggling a bit. That’s to be expected to a degree after losing multiple important pieces on the unit. In particular,...
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Chiefs: Sunday’s game vs. Broncos gives Travis Kelce a shot at doing something that’s never been done
The Kansas City Chiefs are beyond grateful to have had two of the greatest tight ends to ever walk this earth. On Sunday, Travis Kelce could only further cement his legacy by doing something that has never been done. Every year we hear a new record that Travis Kelce has...
Steelers fans were just given three reasons to be even more excited for Sunday’s matchup vs. Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC, making each game until the season’s end a postseason contest for them. This Sunday, they host the Ravens in their first of two meetings in the next four weeks, and they’ll have more soldiers on the frontline when they do.
Bills must overcome uncomfortable truth to get revenge on the Jets
The Buffalo Bills haven’t forgotten about losing to the New York Jets in Week 9. In a frustrating 20-17 loss, the Bills never got it going offensively save from a few explosive plays here and there and came up short of a comeback. In the rearview mirror, Bills Mafia...
ESPN’s take on 2023 Heisman Trophy contenders will have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads
Tennessee Vols fans have understandably become jaded with the Heisman Trophy due to perceived slights over the years. Vols legend Peyton Manning famously finished second to Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997 — one of the biggest upsets in Heisman history. Most recently, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker wasn’t invited...
