Miami, FL

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
Cowboys' defender has been put on notice

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed

Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can lose more than just a game this Sunday

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the New York Jets (7-5) may have the most important game of the day. At the moment, the Bills are first in the division and first in the AFC, while Jets are third in the division, seventh in the division. New York is currently a...
Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert's outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing

If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary. Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert. Here are some of the best reactions to the game: The Game Ballhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944Chargers' Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224NFL Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873Little Brother Approvedhttps://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513Supermanhttps://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945I'd Say It's Goodhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032Listen to Matthttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457Herbert vs. Tuahttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136A Man of Oregonhttps://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568More Fuel to the Firehttps://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928An Amazing Throwhttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776Ok, That's Funnyhttps://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825It's Been Decided!https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776We Will Never Get Over Ithttps://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912Strange But Truehttps://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824My Goodnesshttps://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976Chip On The Shoulderhttps://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/160215678502400000211
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback

Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield.  In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown.  But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

