Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender has been put on notice
When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
atozsports.com
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can lose more than just a game this Sunday
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the New York Jets (7-5) may have the most important game of the day. At the moment, the Bills are first in the division and first in the AFC, while Jets are third in the division, seventh in the division. New York is currently a...
Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing
If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary. Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert. Here are some of the best reactions to the game: The Game Ballhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944Chargers' Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224NFL Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873Little Brother Approvedhttps://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513Supermanhttps://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945I'd Say It's Goodhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032Listen to Matthttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457Herbert vs. Tuahttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136A Man of Oregonhttps://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568More Fuel to the Firehttps://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928An Amazing Throwhttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776Ok, That's Funnyhttps://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825It's Been Decided!https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776We Will Never Get Over Ithttps://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912Strange But Truehttps://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824My Goodnesshttps://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976Chip On The Shoulderhttps://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/160215678502400000211
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
atozsports.com
Titans’ coach isn’t making the change that many fans are asking for
The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has not been performing up to par over the last few weeks. The injuries seem to be piling up, and the depth is struggling a bit. That’s to be expected to a degree after losing multiple important pieces on the unit. In particular,...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
atozsports.com
The forgotten play that possibly changed the Tennessee Vols’ season for the better
There were plenty of memorable plays for the Tennessee Vols this season. At some point this offseason, I’ll probably go through the top 10 plays of the season (it’ll be tough to narrow it down to just 10). But for now, I want to highlight one play early...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ clutch TD drive shouldn’t distract us from the real story of the game
Last weekend, the sour taste of a Dallas Cowboys‘ slow start against the Indianapolis Colts quickly faded away after 33 fourth-quarter points secured the primetime win. This time around, let’s not let the final score distract us from the real story of the game. The Cowboys trailed the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant named as potential option for Purdue head coaching job
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach was named as an option this week to replace Jeff Brohm as the Purdue Boilermakers’ head coach. Brohm left Purdue this week to become the new head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer at ESPN who covers college...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield. In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown. But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
atozsports.com
ESPN draft analyst explains which NFL team will be the best fit for Vols QB Hendon Hooker
ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently suggested that the best NFL fit for Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker would be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid feels like the vertical concepts that Tampa often utilizes are a good fit for Hooker. From ESPN:. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tom Brady carrying year-to-year...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Comments / 0