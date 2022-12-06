Burlington Police arrested Von C. Simmonds, 40, on Thursday on the suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday in a stabbing incident. Simmonds was arraigned Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. His attorney Josh O'Hara said via email he had no comment. Earlier coverage:Burlington police investigate stabbing death, the...

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO