Tonight, the Gym Terps will kick off their 2023 campaign with their annual Red vs. Black intrasquad meet. Coming off a successful 18-9 2022 season that saw the team top No. 6 Minnesota at home, Maryland is looking to improve even further in head coach Brett Nelligan’s 14th season. The Terps are led by a batch of highly-regarded newcomers as well as a plethora of key returners including senior Emma Silberman, junior Olivia Weir and sophomore Josephine Kogler.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO