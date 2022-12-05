ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 23 Maryland Set To Face Local Rival Navy On Sunday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 23 Maryland travels to Annapolis, MD for a dual against the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. Admission is free. For fans unable to attend, the action can be caught on ESPN+. The Terrapins are off to a 4-0 start to the season...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Gymnastics Red/Black Preview

Tonight, the Gym Terps will kick off their 2023 campaign with their annual Red vs. Black intrasquad meet. Coming off a successful 18-9 2022 season that saw the team top No. 6 Minnesota at home, Maryland is looking to improve even further in head coach Brett Nelligan’s 14th season. The Terps are led by a batch of highly-regarded newcomers as well as a plethora of key returners including senior Emma Silberman, junior Olivia Weir and sophomore Josephine Kogler.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Tagovailoa Selected as Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalist

HONOLULU, HI. -- Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was announced as one of eight finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

