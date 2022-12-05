This is the season of long nights, so it is fitting that we are reading the story of our ancestor, Jacob, the patriarch most closely connected with the night. When Jacob first leaves home, he is running from the rage of his brother, Esau, and stops to rest when night falls. He dreams of a stairway with divine messengers going up and down, and he experiences God telling him: “Remember, I am with you: I will protect you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land.”(Genesis 28:15). This filled him with such awe that in the morning he made a pillar out of the stones he slept upon and poured oil over it as a ritual of sanctification.

1 DAY AGO