This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
Hiding in Plain Sight tells the Holocaust story (and post-Holocaust life) of Mala Rywka Kizel – or Marilka Shlafer, as she became known later in life. But these are only two of the names by which she has been known. Mala, a Polish Orthodox Jewish woman, was born in 1926, in Warsaw. She was just 13 when the second world war began. She spent the beginning of the war in the Warsaw Ghetto, participating in smuggling ventures, before escaping and going into hiding, passing as a Catholic. She moved around, worked as a farmhand, was looked after by a committed...
It's Time to Give Native Americans and Others the Respect They Deserve | Opinion
American society is steadily becoming more diverse, yet Americans still have far to go in recognizing that no one culture or set of beliefs is superior to others.
studyfinds.org
Nazi propaganda that dehumanized Jewish people underwent subtle changes to ‘justify’ Holocaust
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nazi propaganda to relentlessly dehumanize Jewish people underwent subtle changes to try to “justify” the Holocaust, a new study reveals. An international team of researchers conducted a thorough linguistic analysis of the propaganda of the Nazi regime, including hundreds of posters, pamphlets, newspapers, and political speech transcripts over an 18-year period before and during the execution of millions of Jews.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
stljewishlight.org
Israel condemns Netflix movie about its 1948 War of Independence
(JTA) — Israel’s government has lashed out at Netflix over a new Jordanian movie that they say disparages the country’s military and their actions in the War of 1948 that led to Israel’s independence. “Farha,” Jordan’s best international feature Oscar entry, is a historical drama about...
Vox
The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America
President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
stljewishlight.org
D’var Torah: Vayishlach: Small vessels of light and hope
This is the season of long nights, so it is fitting that we are reading the story of our ancestor, Jacob, the patriarch most closely connected with the night. When Jacob first leaves home, he is running from the rage of his brother, Esau, and stops to rest when night falls. He dreams of a stairway with divine messengers going up and down, and he experiences God telling him: “Remember, I am with you: I will protect you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land.”(Genesis 28:15). This filled him with such awe that in the morning he made a pillar out of the stones he slept upon and poured oil over it as a ritual of sanctification.
stljewishlight.org
As Time’s Person of the Year, Zelenskyy joins a short list of Jews, and a longer list of antisemites
Gazing off with determination, or even a glimmer of hope on the cover, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the “Spirit of Ukraine,” is the Time Person of the Year, joining an exclusive list of notable people and an even shorter list of Jews. Throughout its nearly 100-year history, this recognition has more frequently been reserved for antisemites — at least when awarded individually.
Washington Examiner
The life of Joseph Roth, broken sage of the 20th century
Toward the close of Keiron Pim’s new biography Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth, we’re told to imagine the great, complex Austrian writer in Saint-Sulpice, which he may or may not have visited. Its Delacroix murals, we’re told, “must have moved Roth’s soul.” But no, they mustn’t. Perhaps Roth thought very little of Delacroix or not at all. Undue speculation plagues the biography genre in general and this volume in particular.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
The book that changed me: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem and the problem of terrifying moral complacency
Hannah Arendt published Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil in 1963. Over the next two decades alone, it would be republished some 30 times, first in the United States and then Britain, as debate swirled around both its arguments and its author. A Jewish refugee displaced from Nazi Germany, first to France and then the US, Arendt was among the 20th century’s greatest political philosophers. She had travelled to Israel in 1962 to cover the trial of Adolf Eichmann for The New Yorker, which first serialised her reports. Eichmann, kidnapped two years earlier from Argentina by Mossad agents,...
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
stljewishlight.org
Jewish leaders accused of collaboration in liberated Ukrainian city
(JTA) — When Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border in March, thousands fled from the cities that would be first in their path. But in Kherson, the southern port city with strategic value to the Russians, Rabbi Yosef Itzhak Wolff decided to stay put. His decision to remain...
Charlotte review – absorbing animation about a remarkable artist, murdered at Auschwitz
Keira Knightley gives voice to Charlotte Salomon, the German-Jewish painter who said she killed her own grandfather after he abused her, in a powerful but flawed biopic
