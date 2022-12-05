Read full article on original website
The best latke hack ever
I love making a latke. But I loathe grating potatoes and cleaning the food processor and making a starchy mess in the kitchen. And I bet you do, too. For those who want to fry up some latkes but cut out a few steps, I have got such the hack for you: frozen hash brown potatoes. That’s right.
Olia Hercules’ recipes for Christmas vegetables
Sprouts that even the haters might love, braised in a miso butter and honey glaze, plus a vegetarian main course of cabbage stuffed with mushrooms, onions and chestnuts
Hanukkah Beef Brisket
1 small (2 to 2 1/2 pounds) well-trimmed beef brisket. 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces. 4 ounces meat, 1/2 cup sweet potatoes, and 1/4 cup sauce. 1. Place onion in slow cooker. Arrange brisket over onion (tucking edges under to fit, if necessary). Sprinkle with salt and pepper; top with 1/3 cup chili sauce. Cover; cook on high 3 1/2 hours.
Celebrity Prisoners' Thanksgiving Day Feasts Revealed
Celebrities like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein are spending another Thanksgiving behind bars ... while Josh Duggar and Fetty Wap are spending the holiday in prison for the first time, but their menus are mostly traditional and plentiful. TMZ obtained prison and jail menus from across the country -- specifically...
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert
Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
How to Make Amish Chicken and Noodles
When you hear “chicken and noodles,” you’re probably picturing a steaming pot of brothy chicken noodle soup. Amish chicken and noodles, however, is more akin to a stovetop noodle casserole than a soup. In fact, you’re likely to find it served atop a mound of mashed potatoes.
How to Make a Snack Board—The Ultimate Party Spread
We’ve all been there: Scrolling Instagram or Pinterest and finding the most beautiful spread of meats and cheeses and telling ourselves we’re going to make it this year. But molding salami into roses and slicing cheese into triangles and fanning out slices of apples is a lot of work, and we’re hungry! Luckily, snack boards are a thing, and we can’t wait to make them.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Perfect Poached Eggs
Looking for the BEST poached eggs recipe? This simple method will give you the perfectly firm egg whites and an oozy, golden yolk you’ve been dreaming of, even if you’re a beginner!. With a few tips and a little practice, you’ll have a delicious, perfectly poached egg in...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Christmas Charcuterie Board
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Here’s how to make a festive Christmas Charcuterie Board using real food ingredients. Delight your friends and family with this delicious holiday snack spread that can be adapted for different food allergies if necessary.
The new Hanukkah and Shabbat pajamas are here
If you ask me, life is always better when wearing pajamas. Last year, I rediscovered the true joy of comfy pajamas after receiving them as a gift for Hanukkah. Soon, I learned that Hanukkah wasn’t the only holiday to be celebrated in sleepwear. That was when New York-based Rabbi Yael Buechler, a veteran Jewish holiday aficionado and entrepreneur, launched Matza Pajamas just before Passover.
Thanksgiving turkey recipe: How to fix six common cooking fails, according to experts
Thanksgiving may be about spending time with family and gratitude, but it is the food that most people look forward to year-round. Unfortunately, that means that any cooking errors, such as a burnt pie or a soggy turkey, seem especially disastrous.Thankfully, there are methods for improving even the most hopeless dishes, according to experts, who have tips for all of the most common Thanksgiving cooking fails.Dry turkeyEasily the hardest Thanksgiving menu item to perfect, roasting a turkey can seem like a daunting task - as there are numerous things that can go wrong, from not thawing in time to...
Flavor-packed toasted pumpkin seeds: Try the recipe
This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from The Healthy Gluten-Free Life cookbook by Tammy Credicott only takes about five minutes to prep.
Latkes with yogurt and date molasses
Make these crispy, golden latkes using potatoes, squash and sweet potatoes. They take on the flavors of the Middle East when yogurt is mixed with mint and drizzled with date molasses and olive oil.
Chicken Noodle Soup in a Jar
Also needed: fresh diced carrots, diced celery, chopped cooked chicken. Layer ingredients in order listed in canning jar. Write instructions on a recipe card and attach to jar. Heat 1 tbsp. Oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté one diced carrot and once diced stalk of celery until just...
19 Times People Exhibited Gross, Greedy Behavior While Trying To Get Gifts Around The Holidays
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy Baked Pasta Dish for Their Holiday Buffets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites. On Dec 3, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her page @thegiadzy, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly,...
Trader Joe's Winter Baton Lovers Quartet Is Back For Another Year
It can be fun trying something new, whether it be a new activity, a new TV show, or a new restaurant. However, when it comes to the holiday season, many people find comfort in keeping with the same rituals they've been practicing since they were kids. In fact, a recent OnePoll survey found that 43% of Americans have a holiday tradition that has been going on for upwards of 16 years. And while those traditions are different in every household, the survey also found that a whopping 83% of them share one thing in common: food.
