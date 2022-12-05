Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
Hiding in Plain Sight tells the Holocaust story (and post-Holocaust life) of Mala Rywka Kizel – or Marilka Shlafer, as she became known later in life. But these are only two of the names by which she has been known. Mala, a Polish Orthodox Jewish woman, was born in 1926, in Warsaw. She was just 13 when the second world war began. She spent the beginning of the war in the Warsaw Ghetto, participating in smuggling ventures, before escaping and going into hiding, passing as a Catholic. She moved around, worked as a farmhand, was looked after by a committed...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
The Jewish Press
“The Awakening of American Jews”
As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.
"Blacks and Jews" authors on Chappelle, Kanye getting caught in the "Black antisemitism" loop
This past weekend Dave Chappelle devoted a 15-minute monologue on "Saturday Night Live" to Kanye "Ye" West's recent troubles and made more than a few biting remarks about "The Jews." "These individuals without any power or support from established Black institutions have become the present face of Black antisemitism." One...
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Praying the rosary: Understanding the tradition that helps Catholics meditate on Jesus and Mother Mary
Here's how to understand the rosary, a Catholic prayer tradition practiced by millions of faithful worldwide — including the beads, the link to Mother Mary and the meaning behind the prayer aid.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Fasting Girls of the Victorian Era: The Story Behind ‘The Wonder’
In Netflix's new period drama The Wonder, an English nurse named Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) arrives in Ireland to attend to Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims she has been living on nothing but "manna from heaven"-meaning she hasn't eaten in four months. While The...
It's Time to Give Native Americans and Others the Respect They Deserve | Opinion
American society is steadily becoming more diverse, yet Americans still have far to go in recognizing that no one culture or set of beliefs is superior to others.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
American Pickers headed to N.C.
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable,...
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
The Jewish Press
Cultural Appropriation and the Jews
While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
South Koreans are about to be one or two years younger by June 2023
However, the medical and legal documents in South Korea have always used the international method since the 1960s.
Auschwitz survivor living in New Jersey speaks out against rise in antisemitism
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) - Of the first group of Jewish people who were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camps, only two members are still alive, and one of them lives in Voorhees. Regina Schwartzova-Pretter, 97, still has her concentration camp number tattooed on her left arm."I just try to do the best I could for myself," Schwartzova-Pretter said. "When the time is bad, the crying don't help." Schwartzova-Pretter grew up in what was then part of Czechoslovakia. "My family was a nice family. We had a nice home," she said. "But then when the war start, we got destroyed." As her...
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
Bible verse of the day: The peace and righteousness of Jesus are foretold by the prophet Isaiah
In this Bible verse of the day, passages from Isaiah chapter 2 are explored — specifically, verses 3b and 4. The gospel will spread, swords will be turned into plowshares and peace will triumph.
Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'
In this Bible verse of the day for Dec. 4, 2022, Matthew 9:36-38 shares a message for the faithful to show compassion toward others, as Jesus showed people during his time on Earth as the Son of God.
Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there
In the Old Testament of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a call for believers to both pray and take action, says Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries. Here are facts about Chronicles 1 and 2.
Comments / 0