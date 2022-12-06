Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
Berkley approves recommendations for Coolidge Highway complete streets
BERKLEY — Coolidge Highway’s complete streets program has been ongoing for more than three years, and recently the Berkley City Council reviewed recommendations on the future of the pilot project. In 2019, the travel lanes on Coolidge Highway were reduced from four to two, with a middle turn...
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday. Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board
Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer
Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
Livestock Parasite Illness Identified In Livingston County
Local residents and others across the state are being advised to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of a parasitic illness in Livingston and some surrounding counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding people of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and...
Master home inspector raises alarm on DMC, Henry Ford parking structure safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Clarkston man struck, killed while crossing North Branch’s M-24
A 75-year-old Clarkston man was hit and killed this past Saturday, December 3, while attempting to cross M-24 on foot. Gerald Avery was in North Branch to visit friends, parking at a shopping plaza on the east side of M-24, south of Burnside Road earlier Saturday. After visiting the home located on M-24’s west side, the man started the walk back around 7:15 p.m., but as he walked off the home’s driveway, he walked into the path of a 48-year-old North Branch woman driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup.
