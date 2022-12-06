Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Book on Scots and slavery wins top literature prize
A book about Scottish involvement in slavery has won the top prize at Scotland's national book awards. David Alston has received the Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year for his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean. The Cromarty-based historian's book explores the role of Highland...
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Meet the oldest person to have ever lived
Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down
Queen Sonja of Norway claimed that Americans do not understand the importance of a monarchy while addressing her daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s decision to step back from her royal role and marry her American fiancé. On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced in a statement on...
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Stunning necklace found at burial site of powerful Anglo-Saxon woman
A 1,300-year-old necklace made of gold, garnets and other semiprecious stones has been discovered by archaeologists excavating a site in central England earmarked for a housing development.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
Atlas Obscura
Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?
It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Comments / 0