BBC

Book on Scots and slavery wins top literature prize

A book about Scottish involvement in slavery has won the top prize at Scotland's national book awards. David Alston has received the Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year for his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean. The Cromarty-based historian's book explores the role of Highland...
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
The List

The Best Mystery Books Of 2022

There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
Atlas Obscura

Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?

It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
Phys.org

Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history

It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.

