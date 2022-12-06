Read full article on original website
Mrs. Charlene Canter
Mrs. Charlene Canter, age 97 of Defeated Creek, died Thursday evening, December 8 at The Pavilion in Lebanon. She is survived by: daughter-in-law, Barbara Canter of Mooresville, NC; caregivers, Evelyn Lassiter Wilkinson and husband Daniel of Lafayette, Glenda Lassiter of Nashville, Mack Lehigh and wife Wanda of Sparta. Mrs. Canter...
ICYMI: DTC3’s coverage of the 2022 Carthage and Gordonsville Christmas Parades
The 2022 area Christmas Parades for Alexandria, Carthage, Gordonsville, Liberty, Smithville, Watertown and Woodbury are all coming to DTC3 during the month of December. You will have several opportunities to watch each community’s Christmas parade throughout the month on DTC3 TV channel 3 and 303! Don’t miss out on any of the festivities!
4-H News: Give the Gift of 4-H Camp
By Katie Martin -UT, Extension Agent – Did you attend 4-H camp as a child? Do you want today’s youth to have the opportunity to participate in activities including zip lining, swimming, shooting sports, group sports, fishing, kayaking/canoeing, nature hikes, leather craft and woodworking, t-shirt airbrushing, skits, music, and more? Clyde M. York 4-H Center in Crossville, Tennessee, gives today’s 4-H members opportunities to have fun while learning valuable life skills like respect, responsibility, and teamwork while at Junior 4-H Camp each summer.
UT Extension News: Winter Feeding Strategies
In our final edition of the Forage Webinar Series, Dr. Rob Kellenbach, University of Missouri Associate Dean, discussed how to get the most out of your winter feeding, including using stockpiled fescue and evaluating various hay feeding methods and equipment. It was an excellent session and I encourage you to watch it on the Smith County Extension YouTube channel.
