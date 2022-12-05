ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Scarlet Nation

All-Star Saturday

Saturday at noon CT, Alabama's best will face Mississippi's finest. It's the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, where the top players from the two states will meet head-to-head at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Among those representing the state of Alabama are several Auburn commits and other recruits that the staff is targeting.
MOBILE, AL
Scarlet Nation

Former Liberty QB commit to visit Auburn

Suddenly, Hank Brown is at a crossroads. Just a couple of weeks ago, he was committed to play football for Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Now, Freeze is at Auburn and Brown backed off his Liberty pledge Dec. 3. His high school head coach? Just accepted the same spot at UAB.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Will Anderson, Kool-Aid McKinstry named FWAA All-Americans

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Friday. It's the second All-American honor for Anderson on the five lists recognized by the NCAA after recording 51 tackles, including 17 for a loss and 10 sacks during his junior season.
MONTGOMERY, AL

