ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cofc.edu

CofC Faces to Know: January Nelson

Education: Burke High School and Winthrop University. Job title: Customer Engagement Specialist at Campus Services HQ. How long have you worked at the College? I worked in the bookstore for 13 years before joining the team at Campus Services HQ in 2021. What are your job responsibilities? Working in Campus...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC Hosts Supply Drive to Support Refugees

The holidays are a time to gather with family, reflect on what you are grateful for and give back to others. To support refugees settling in the Charleston area, several offices and departments at the College of Charleston have organized a supply drive on campus, which runs through Dec. 15, 2022.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

Music Major Connects with Cultural Heritage Through Filipino Art Song

Meleana Cabales was scrolling through YouTube earlier this year when the song “Madaling Araw” by Francisco Santiago popped up in her recommendations. Curious, she clicked on the link. “I was hooked from the first listen,” she recalls. “It vaguely sounded like something I’d sung before, but it was...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy