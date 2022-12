The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars entertained the now 8-2 Hobart Brickies Friday, along with the state’s current leading scorer, and managed to dig deep and gut out a hard-fought, intense, 53-52 Northwest Crossroads Conference win. The victory moves the Lady Kougars to 9-2 on the season, 3-0 in the NCC, and it stretches their winning streak to eight consecutive games.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO