Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
2 arrested, handgun recovered after Albany traffic stop
Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.
Albany man arrested for illegally possessing gun
State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.
3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Two arrested after police investigate arson fraud case
Two suspects have been arrested following an investigation into an arson fraud case in August.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
Suspect crashes stolen car, found with drugs and gun
Police say the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Arrest made after Malta package thefts
After 18 homes on Thimbleberry Drive in Malta were hit by alleged "porch pirates," the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office tracked down and arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta.
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Albany man attempts to steal car, shoots at driver, according to police
An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in an accident. Sean Hardy, 21, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.
'Destroying Your Own Community': Gunman Sentenced In Killing Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Albany
A 20-year-old convicted murderer will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a young woman outside of a home in the region. Jahmere Manning, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 9. It followed his October 2022 guilty...
Bennington man accused of driving drunk with child
A Bennington man was arrested on Wednesday night after Vermont State troopers pulled him over on Route 7A in Shaftsbury.
Schenectady woman pleads guilty to heroin charges
A Schenectady woman has pled guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell in the Capital Region.
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
2nd Garafalo brother sentenced over fatal 2021 assault
The second Garafalo brother that was involved in the Caroline Street assault that took place in August 2021, has been sentenced. Jordan Garafalo has been sentenced to three years in a state correctional facility along with three years post-release supervision.
