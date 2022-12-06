Read full article on original website
hamilton.edu
Women's hockey explodes for six goals in win over No. 15 Endicott
Hamilton College's Abby Smith '24 and Nancy Loh '23 scored two goals apiece in the Continentals' 6-3 non-conference win against the Endicott College Gulls at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday night. Season Update. The Continentals improved to 5-2-0 overall with their third straight win. Nationally ranked No. 15 Endicott...
hamilton.edu
Boutin and Cockburn Publish Research on Graph Symmetry
A research article jointly authored by Samuel F. Pratt Professor of Mathematics Debra Boutin and William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Mathematics Sally Cockburn appeared in the Wilfred Imrich Issue of The Art of Applied and Discrete Mathematics. Other co-authors are Lauren Keough of Grande Valley State University, Sarah Loeb...
