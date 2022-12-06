Hamilton College's Abby Smith '24 and Nancy Loh '23 scored two goals apiece in the Continentals' 6-3 non-conference win against the Endicott College Gulls at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday night. Season Update. The Continentals improved to 5-2-0 overall with their third straight win. Nationally ranked No. 15 Endicott...

CLINTON, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO