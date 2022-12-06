ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msj.edu

Casey Monahan Named New Women's Lacrosse Head Coach

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Mount St. Joseph University has found its new women's lacrosse head coach. The new head coach will be Casey Monahan as announced by Director of Athletics Melanee Wagener today. "We are excited about bringing Casey in to lead the women's lacrosse program" Said Wagener. "We are...
