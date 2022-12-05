Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Benefits of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Strategy
Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
takeitcool.com
Bio-ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Bio-ethanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Bio-ethanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Bio-ethanol. Process Included. Bio-ethanol Production From Thermochemical Process. Bio-ethanol Production Pre-Treatment, Hydrolysis, and...
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
csengineermag.com
Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness December 3, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week with a quick glance at the winter weather forecast to start things off. Then they introduce a report from Mike Adams who spoke with NCGA president Tom Haag about the challenges with Mexico’s stance on GMOs and crop protection. Next, Mike talks markets with Brian Basting, economist with Advance Trading, who is looking at South American crops and American exports.
athleticbusiness.com
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
swineweb.com
Eurofins: Providing Comprehensive Livestock Genomics Services
Multiple Eurofins labs globally support the agricultural, livestock and pig industries. Our work in service to our clients ranges from feed testing, to genetics, disease surveillance and animal health. Whatever your needs, our mission is to help your business succeed. As a company of entrepreneurs, we constantly innovate, listen to our clients, and focus on the needs of the livestock industry.
Recycling Today
Graham Packaging PET technology certified
Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Graham Packaging says its ThermaSet PET (polyethylene terephthalate plastic) technology has been pre-qualified for the How2Recycle Widely Recyclable label. How2Recycle was created by the Virginia-based Sustainable Packaging Coalition as a labeling system for packaging and designed to provide consistent and transparent recycling information to household consumers in North America.
stnonline.com
Propane Council Hires New Head of Business Development
WASHINGTON — Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC president and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses. “Gavin...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
aiexpress.io
USA Peripheral Component Interconnect Express Market 2023 Data Analysis and brief review – Samsung Electronics, Texas Instrument, Intel Corporation, Nvidia, Microsemi
Peripheral Element Interconnect Specific Market Analysis Examine 2023 – Overview. Peripheral Element Interconnect Specific market reveals complete data that may be a beneficial supply of insightful information for enterprise strategists in the course of the decade 2019-2029. On the idea of historic information, Peripheral Element Interconnect Specific market report offers key segments and their sub-segments, income and demand & provide information. Contemplating technological breakthroughs of the market Peripheral Element Interconnect Specific trade is prone to seem as a commendable platform for rising Peripheral Element Interconnect Specific market buyers.
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
