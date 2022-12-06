This comes as no surprise since the couple has shared their rodeo of a relationship on reality tv for years. Ray requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. This was a point of contention as LHHLA cameras revealed that his mother Sonja Norwood was the most vocal advocate of the prenuptial agreement. Princess has asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. The “Wait A Minute” singer is determined to be awarded all of the earnings he acquired before, during and after his separation from Love. The separation date on the court documents is listed as “TBD”.

