WHAS 11

Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her

Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
WHAS 11

Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital

While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
Bossip

Ray J & Princess Love Fail To Reach Settlement In Dramatic Divorce, Case Heads To Court

This comes as no surprise since the couple has shared their rodeo of a relationship on reality tv for years. Ray requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. This was a point of contention as LHHLA cameras revealed that his mother Sonja Norwood was the most vocal advocate of the prenuptial agreement. Princess has asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. The “Wait A Minute” singer is determined to be awarded all of the earnings he acquired before, during and after his separation from Love. The separation date on the court documents is listed as “TBD”.
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out

So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with same challenges with...
WHAS 11

Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
WHAS 11

'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!

This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!. The star-studded holiday rom-com features a ton of A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and many more -- though many of the film's stars admit they weren't expecting it to become the sensation it still is, all these years later.
WHAS 11

Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital

Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues. To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.
WHAS 11

'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
WHAS 11

Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
WHAS 11

'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.

