Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her
Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital
While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
Ray J & Princess Love Fail To Reach Settlement In Dramatic Divorce, Case Heads To Court
This comes as no surprise since the couple has shared their rodeo of a relationship on reality tv for years. Ray requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. This was a point of contention as LHHLA cameras revealed that his mother Sonja Norwood was the most vocal advocate of the prenuptial agreement. Princess has asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. The “Wait A Minute” singer is determined to be awarded all of the earnings he acquired before, during and after his separation from Love. The separation date on the court documents is listed as “TBD”.
Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out
So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with same challenges with...
'SVU': Kelli Giddish on That Surprise Wedding and Rollins Finding Joy After 12 Seasons (Exclusive)
After 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Det. Amanda Rollins' story came to a heartfelt and emotional close after it was revealed at the beginning of season 24 that Kelli Giddish was leaving the NBC crime procedural. "I think we turned out something that made the fans...
Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post
Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!
This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!. The star-studded holiday rom-com features a ton of A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and many more -- though many of the film's stars admit they weren't expecting it to become the sensation it still is, all these years later.
Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital
Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues. To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Syngin and Tania decided...
Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis Talk Combining Football, Family and Love in 'A Christmas Fumble' (Exclusive)
The Oprah Winfrey Network's new holiday movie, A Christmas Fumble, has all the components for your run-of-the-mill seasonal romantic comedy. But the sports-themed flick has an element that stars Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis believe will resonate with their audience. "It's that selflessness that makes a Christmas movie," Ellis proclaimed...
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
