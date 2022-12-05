Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation will reveal new Forspoken gameplay this week
PlayStation has just announced that they will host a livestream on their official YouTube channel this Friday, December 9th, 2022, showing off 11 minutes of Forspoken with new footage. Forspoken will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th, 2023, and pre-orders are available now. PlayStation’s big livestream will begin at 10 AM pacific time, according to the official tweet:
How to Make the Faruzan’s Special Dish in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG that will have you collecting a variety of different characters and exploring the world of Teyvat. As you make your way through the game, you might find yourself having questions on how to continue. If you are looking for help on how to make the Faruzan’s special food dish, look no further! We’ll walk you through his special dish, which is a variation of Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake.
Pet Empire Tycoon Codes (December 2022) – New Release!
Roblox Pet Empire Tycoon is an experience developed by Tycoon Empire Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be building your own mansion, unlock new rooms and items, and interacting with a variety of pets as you roleplay with your friends. As you gain more money, you can upgrade your mansion and get additional pets to fill up your rooms. See if you can become the number one pet empire owner in the world!
Moss and Moss Book II announced for PS VR2 launch day
PlayStation has announced that Moss and its sequel Moss Book II, both puzzle and action-adventure games that dominated the VR scene, will be available on PS VR2 right when it launches in February 2023. All of PlayStation’s new VR2 technology will be added, including improved haptics, eye tracking and more.
How to Make Samosas in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG that will have you collecting a variety of different characters and exploring the world of Teyvat. As you make your way through the game, you might find yourself having questions on how to continue. If you are looking for help on how to make Samosas in Genshin Impact, we will walk you through it and provide the recipe in this post.
Daily Themed Crossword December 8 2022 Answers (12/8/22)
The Daily Themed Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It has become a popular crossword app due to its regular crossword offerings and difficulty level (not too easy, not too difficult, generally). They release a new crossword each day, every day of the year, and each crossword has a theme and allows for hints in case an answer involves a more obscure word. This post shares all of the answers to the Daily Themed Crossword published December 8 2022. Please view today’s Daily Themed Crossword Answers for most recent answers.
Fall Guys crossover with Gears of War rolls out tomorrow
Gears of War has confirmed recent leaks and rumors that skins from the hit action-adventure games would soon join Fall Guys. A new announcement today from the official Gears of War feed teases Marcus Fenix, General RAAM, and Kait Diaz. While Fenix and RAAM will be available in the store...
Genshin Impact 3.3 Countdown – Wanderer Release Time & Date!
Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games around, so many people tend to get excited when a new patch is set to release. These updates bring new characters to collect, areas to explore, and events to take part in. If you’ve run out of things to do then this release will hopefully give you some much needed content to consume. If you’re wondering exactly when you can expect the 3.3 update to release for Genshin Impact, we’ve got all the details you will need as the time ticks down towards it going live.
Sega teases Like a Dragon: Ishin! gunplay in new overview
Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the highly anticipated sequel in the hit Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, has just shown off some new gameplay in an overview featuring Gunman combat. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from Sega’s YouTube channel:
Plane Race Clicker Codes (December 2022) – New Release!
Roblox Plane Race Clicker is an experience developed by My Entertainment Productions for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking until your finger falls off and then launching your plane into the air to see how far you can fly in the allotted time. As you get better ,you can upgrade your planes and purchase pets that will help you on your journey. Try to become the best pilot in the world!
How to see through mist in Valheim
The Mist in Valheim’s new biome, the Mistlands, is a beast to navigate through. Thankfully, the properly prepared player has a host of tools they can use to make traversing the Mistlands a lot easier. In this guide, we’ll show you the best ways to clear the mist in Valheim’s Mistlands.
Sand Land project announced with new teaser trailer
Bandai Namco has just released a brand-new teaser for an upcoming game based on Sand Land, the hit manga from legendary Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama. No release window has been announced yet. There are few details about the project, except that it will include the world, characters and vehicles from the source material. You can watch the full teaser on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel here:
