ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dana White called Cameron Saaiman 'the future,' and he wants to prove it at UFC 282

By Leonard Solms
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqdAK_0jYq89sN00

Dubbed by UFC president Dana White as "the future" of the sport, 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman (6-0-0) is on a mission to prove him right on his debut at UFC 282 in Vegas on Dec. 10.

The South African, a protégé of Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis and coach Morné Visser, will fight Steven Koslow (6-0-0) in a bantamweight bout after securing his UFC spot with a Contender Series win over Josh Wang-Kim, via KO/TKO at 2:52 of Round 3.

This prompted White to say: "Dude you are impressive. For 21 years old, the way you kept your composure in there ... absolutely a professional man. Your new nickname is 'The Future'."

Saaiman was the youngest active male UFC fighter until then-17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. (now 18) won a contract a month later. Rosas Jr. will also be making his full UFC debut on Dec. 10, against Jay Perrin.

The South African told ESPN: "It's an absolute compliment and it's an honour to be called that by the boss man himself.

"If anything, I think it added a lot of motivation, because since I started as a professional, I turned pro when I was 18 and there was a lot of criticism because of that and I had to prove myself every single time.

"All I'm going to do on Dec. 10 is just prove Boss Dana right. I'm going to prove him right and I'm going to show people that I am indeed the future."

Explaining how he fell in love with mixed martial arts, the Pretoria-born Saaiman said: "My father actually worked for Carnival City, which hosted the EFC events -- the local events here in South Africa.

"He was a project manager there and I actually just happened to be there with him at his work and that's basically how I fell in love with the sport. I watched a few fights and then I went to my father and told him: 'I want to do this. This is really cool.'

"As a 12-year-old kid, you can get tired of many sports. I did skateboarding for about a week and a half before stopping that, so I really jumped around doing a lot of sports, but this one really stuck."

Being taken under Du Plessis' wing took Saaiman's love for the sport to new heights and the pair will fight together at UFC 282 -- the first time South Africa will be represented by more than one fighter at a UFC event. Du Plessis will be up against Darren Till in the middleweight division.

Although they are close now, Saaiman revealed that it took time for 28-year-old 'Stillknocks' to truly become enthusiastic about mentoring him.

Saaiman explained: "I had a great sponsor -- Q4 Fuel was an absolutely amazing sponsor that helped me since I was a kid, just helping with basic equipment and stuff like that. I didn't come from a very financially strong background, so having a sponsor helped in terms of paying for equipment and competition fees. It was an absolute blessing.

"When their business was looking to sponsor a bigger team, they actually gave me an opportunity then to shift gyms. As part of the business deal, they would sponsor the gym, but Dricus had to coach me.

"I think at some stages, especially at the beginning, he didn't really want to do it, but it was a massive asset to the team. We quickly developed a coach-student relationship -- and then later [a relationship as] training partners and friends."

For both South African MMA and the UFC bantamweight division alike, the event in Vegas could represent a ceremonial passing of the baton.

"It's an absolute honour [to fight with du Plessis]. I think that's the first time ever that South Africans are not only one guy on the main card, but a team of two going to the UFC to represent not only South Africa, but Team CIT. I'm very fortunate," Saaiman said.

"We've been having a great year. In terms of our team's momentum, it's been absolutely amazing. I really am looking forward to showcasing our skills and showing what we have left. I think we did that well in the Contender Series, but I think we can do it even better now in the UFC debut."

With regards to Koslow, a fellow UFC debutant who is four years his senior, Saaiman spoke with respect, but certainly not fear or deference.

"He is a great opponent," Saaiman said of his opponent, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida.

"Obviously, he has a good ground game, but the result will stay the same. My hand will be raised come fight night."

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
New York Post

TikTok star Overtime Megan: That was not me in bed with Antonio Brown

TikTok star Megan Eugenio, also known as “Overtime Megan,” took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to seemingly deny that she was pictured cozying up to free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Tuesday, the internet was buzzing about a photo that Brown apparently posted to his Snapchat story that appeared to show him laying in bed with a mystery woman. “I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me,” Eugenio wrote alongside several crying laughing emojis, which TMZ reports is a response to the since-expired photo. Eugenio did not provide further context about the matter, despite...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo

Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation

The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018

Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”

Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Sports Reporter Denies Being In Bed With Antonio Brown

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a selfie in bed with an unidentified woman. Immediately after the post went viral, social media users began to suggest that the mystery woman was Megan Eugenio — a TikTok sports reporter also known as "Overtime Megan." Eugenio has vehemently...
MiddleEasy

Demetrious Johnson Reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s Beef With Ariel Helwani: ‘I’m Not Going to Go on His Podcast’

Demetrious Johnson gave his take on the ongoing dispute between Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. Inaugural and former UFC flyweight champion Jonhson is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. After leaving the UFC, he made his way to the Asian-based fighting promotion, where he is currently the ONE Championship flyweight champion.
ESPN

ESPN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy