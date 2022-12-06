Read full article on original website
wgac.com
Georgia House Candidate Accused Of Voting Illegally
This scumbag is proof positive we need better policing of voter registration. We need the same exact “instant background check” process we have in place to catch felons buying guns.…and the DEMS can’t say a damn word about it. If it is the same process they use for gun purchases…IT CANNOT BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL, OR A BURDEN!
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Warnock projected winner after Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff | Election highlights
ATLANTA — For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. And on Tuesday night, Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of the race. The hugely...
FOX Carolina
Voter Turnout for Georgia Senate Runoff
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Governor McMaster Suspends Pickens City Councilman. Governor McMaster has suspended Councilman Donald McKinney after McKinney was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by SLED. OCONEE CO SEX OFFENDER. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ARRESTED A MAN...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
WXIA 11 Alive
'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
wgac.com
Armed Man Wanted in Georgia and South Carolina
Police in Sandersville say they are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and wanted in multiple counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, also known as “Snoody,” has multiple warrants in both states. The most recent incident involving Colclough was a shooting at Ferncrest Apartments in Sandersville on December 5. Investigators say he fired a 9mm round into the arm of the victim.
WALB 10
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
News4Jax.com
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
WALB 10
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
