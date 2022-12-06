ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Georgia House Candidate Accused Of Voting Illegally

This scumbag is proof positive we need better policing of voter registration. We need the same exact “instant background check” process we have in place to catch felons buying guns.…and the DEMS can’t say a damn word about it. If it is the same process they use for gun purchases…IT CANNOT BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL, OR A BURDEN!
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Voter Turnout for Georgia Senate Runoff

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Governor McMaster Suspends Pickens City Councilman. Governor McMaster has suspended Councilman Donald McKinney after McKinney was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by SLED. OCONEE CO SEX OFFENDER. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ARRESTED A MAN...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
VALDOSTA, GA
wgac.com

Armed Man Wanted in Georgia and South Carolina

Police in Sandersville say they are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and wanted in multiple counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, also known as “Snoody,” has multiple warrants in both states. The most recent incident involving Colclough was a shooting at Ferncrest Apartments in Sandersville on December 5. Investigators say he fired a 9mm round into the arm of the victim.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy