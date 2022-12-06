Read full article on original website
Tech companies shrink teams due to economic uncertainty
Tech companies including Amazon, Chime, FIS, Plaid, Stripe and Zilch have announced staffing cuts as economic uncertainty presents risks for the new year. 2023 will encompass “another year of below-potential growth and labor market rebalancing to solve much but not all of the underlying inflation problem,” according to Goldman Sachs’ 2023 U.S. Economic Outlook: Approaching […]
Fintech Funding: Curve receives $1B credit facility
Card and financial app Curve has secured a $1 billion USD credit line from Swiss bank Credit Suisse, the company announced Tuesday. London-based Curve, founded in 2015, plans to use the funding to expand its Curve Flex product, which consolidates cards and accounts into one app, in Europe and the U.S., according to a release. […]
Wells Fargo launches new digital banking platform
Wells Fargo launched its new AI-powered digital banking platform Vantage on Monday to create a more customized banking experience for its commercial, corporate and investment clients. Vantage allows for personalization using AI and machine learnings (ML) and is able to connect back to legacy data, Reetika Grewal, executive vice president and head of digital transformation, […]
Europe’s fintech future looks a lot like traditional banking
Europe’s fintech giants were built on the promise of new ways to do finance. Under pressure from rising interest rates and nervous investors, their next steps are looking more like tried-and-tested traditional banking. Dutch payments firm Adyen NV began lending to small companies this year following US-Irish rival Stripe, while the UK’s Revolut has looked […]
Seattle Bank launches cloud-based CD rate website, app
Seattle Bank has launched a new website and mobile app, CD Valet, to assist customers in finding the most competitive certificate of deposit (CD) rates while leveling the competitive playing field between large financial institutions and community banks. CD Valet is designed to help clients find CD rates and track their portfolios once they have […]
