Wisconsin State

MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee experiences to gift this holiday season

This holiday season, many people are moving away from gifting material things or objects and gifting experiences instead. Milwaukee has many holiday experiences for you to share with your loved ones, or to go and experience for yourself. Claire Koening, the communications director for VISIT Milwaukee compiled a list of suggestions for Milwaukee gift ideas and experiences this holiday season:
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DOC launches behavioral motivation system at youth facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Monitor’s Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has implemented at their schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth to improve outcomes in the criminal justice system. The Monitor was appointed by the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!

Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Thursday 12/8/22: 'The Constitution in Jeopardy', period poverty, 'Messwood', Rooted MKE

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to hold a constitutional convention and how it could reshape the founding document of our nation. Then, we learn what the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is doing to address period poverty. We speak with the filmmakers of the documentary 'Messwood' that tells the story of two Milwaukee-area schools and the football family they created. Plus, tell you about Rooted MKE, a BIPOC children’s bookstore and literacy center in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox9.com

Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
APPLETON, WI
wuwm.com

Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail

To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin rent prices normalize as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels

The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike — even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. A study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues

From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI

