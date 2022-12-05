Read full article on original website
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee experiences to gift this holiday season
This holiday season, many people are moving away from gifting material things or objects and gifting experiences instead. Milwaukee has many holiday experiences for you to share with your loved ones, or to go and experience for yourself. Claire Koening, the communications director for VISIT Milwaukee compiled a list of suggestions for Milwaukee gift ideas and experiences this holiday season:
WSAW
Wisconsin DOC launches behavioral motivation system at youth facilities
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Monitor’s Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has implemented at their schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth to improve outcomes in the criminal justice system. The Monitor was appointed by the...
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
wuwm.com
Thursday 12/8/22: 'The Constitution in Jeopardy', period poverty, 'Messwood', Rooted MKE
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the push to hold a constitutional convention and how it could reshape the founding document of our nation. Then, we learn what the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is doing to address period poverty. We speak with the filmmakers of the documentary 'Messwood' that tells the story of two Milwaukee-area schools and the football family they created. Plus, tell you about Rooted MKE, a BIPOC children’s bookstore and literacy center in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT has electric plans for the new year — add more EV charging stations
The number of electric vehicles registered in Wisconsin has grown more than five-fold in the last five years. With new tax credits for EV purchases on the way, plus more EV models coming to market, the state transportation department has a mission. That's to accelerate a multimillion-dollar plan to make...
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
wuwm.com
Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail
To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
wpr.org
Wisconsin rent prices normalize as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels
The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike — even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. A study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee county parks committee determined to push ahead with Domes plan by next summer
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, commonly called the Domes, is perhaps the most debated of Milwaukee County’s assets. The three bee-hive shaped glass structures have deteriorated and some people want to see them restored, others say replace them. In the meantime, how to fund either option remains unclear. At...
wuwm.com
Juvenile detention center planned for Milwaukee's northwest side moves a step forward
Plans for a new state-built juvenile detention facility on Milwaukee's northwest side are moving ahead. But the project still has to clear several hurdles. Wednesday, the city's Granville Advisory Committee endorsed the project, on a vote of 2-0, with two abstentions. The vote came after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
milwaukeemag.com
3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues
From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
wpr.org
Racial, ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes remain wide in Wisconsin
Racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes are showing no signs of improvement in Wisconsin, according to a national report card by the nonprofit March of Dimes. Wisconsin earned a C overall. The state's preterm birth rate rose over the last decade to 10 percent. Despite that...
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Political storm clouds already forming ahead of new year as State prepares debate over 2023 biennial budget
Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Governor Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They are doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is far from the only community seeking more revenue from the state of Wisconsin
The city of Milwaukee is stepping up its efforts to get more funding from the state of Wisconsin. But it's hardly the only local government eyeing more financial assistance from Republicans who control the State Legislature and have a lot of say-so over the state's projected six billion dollar budget surplus.
