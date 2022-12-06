Read full article on original website
Related
High school football state championship scoreboard
Three state champions will be crowned Friday during Day 2 of the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
High school basketball rewind: Saugatuck boys win home opener
SAUGATUCK - The Saugatuck boys basketball team won its home opener Friday night in convincing fashion, beating the visiting Gobles Tigers 61-25. It was a bit of a slow start for the Trailblazers who found themselves down 5-2 after the first couple minutes of play, but after a couple of buckets from junior...
Big fourth quarter propels Coldwater past Hastings in girls basketball
HASTINGS, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal hoopsters continued their unbeaten ways Friday night, using a huge fourth quarter surge to put away their hosts from Hastings for the 37-21 victory. Hastings came racing out of the gate Friday night with a quick 4-0 run thanks to a few early defensive miscues from the...
Comments / 0