Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
WTAP
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16
PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
256today.com
Gregory Strut to build $30M facility in Athens
ATHENS – Gregory Strut will break ground today on the first of three building phases for a $30 million manufacturing facility. The ceremony is 10 a.m. In early 2022, the steel products manufacturer purchased 72 acres of land from Limestone County and the City of Athens to build the 90,000-square-foot production and warehouse facility at 26054 Airport Road. Gregory Strut is a division of Ohio-based Gregory Industries.
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS
Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
WOUB
Ohio University workers union delivers nearly 800 petitions to President Sherman
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Union workers and supporters rallied on campus Wednesday afternoon before delivering a petition to Ohio University President Hugh Sherman requesting the university rescind pandemic-based staffing and wage cuts. Over the last two years members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police
VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTRF
Local college student found guilty of murdering her baby granted a new hearing by Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that a college student sentenced to life in prison for murdering her newborn baby on campus can have a new sentencing hearing, according to Court News Ohio. Emile Weaver of Clarington, Ohio in Monroe County was found guilty of murdering...
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police officer presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award during Wood County Schools B.O.E. meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award to Officer Jeremy Bell of the Parkersburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 6. Officer Bell serves as the prevention resource officer for Parkersburg High School. Bell received this award from the Handle with Care...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Comments / 0