WTAP

Local FedEx distribution center opens for business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16

PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
PARKERSBURG, WV
256today.com

Gregory Strut to build $30M facility in Athens

ATHENS – Gregory Strut will break ground today on the first of three building phases for a $30 million manufacturing facility. The ceremony is 10 a.m. In early 2022, the steel products manufacturer purchased 72 acres of land from Limestone County and the City of Athens to build the 90,000-square-foot production and warehouse facility at 26054 Airport Road. Gregory Strut is a division of Ohio-based Gregory Industries.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS

Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
WOUB

Ohio University workers union delivers nearly 800 petitions to President Sherman

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Union workers and supporters rallied on campus Wednesday afternoon before delivering a petition to Ohio University President Hugh Sherman requesting the university rescind pandemic-based staffing and wage cuts. Over the last two years members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Ohio...
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police

VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

