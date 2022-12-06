Read full article on original website
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
therecordlive.com
Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, Orange
Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
therecordlive.com
Leon Henry Pittman, 85, Orange
Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats even their district record
Two games into the district schedule the Orangefield Lady Bobcats had a win and a loss. The district games started on Tuesday, December 6 for the Lady Bobcats. The district opener was at Kountze and the Lionettes played a very good game. Kountze won 58-25 over Orangefield. The second game...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears rally past the Lady Mustangs
The district opener on December 9 for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs was an exciting battle that went down to the final seconds. The Lady Bears made a late rally to pull out a 44-40 win at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium on the LCM campus.
KFDM-TV
Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead
BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
