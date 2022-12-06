ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BMO Life Assurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMOLAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EGIB’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of African Reinsurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ARC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

Brookfield Reinsurance successfully completes Special Distribution

BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of shares of. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager shares”) to...
InsuranceNewsNet

PGIM Investments announces ETF closure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Investments, LLC announced today plans to close and liquidate the PGIM Quant Solutions Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (PQIN). ; the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants will be. Jan. 6, 2023. . The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets and distribute the...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
InsuranceNewsNet

FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
InsuranceNewsNet

Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio

Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
InsuranceNewsNet

Reinsurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, Munich Re, PartnerRe

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Reinsurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Reinsurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
InsuranceNewsNet

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Researcher from University of Economics in Katowice Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Stock Indices Breakdown during the Pandemic as the Most Dynamic Bear Market in History: Consequences for Individual …): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The breakdown of stock indices is an obvious part of the financial market cycle.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of Economics.
InsuranceNewsNet

AMERCO Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

RENO, Nev. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL, UHALB), parent of. U-Haul International, Inc. per share on its Series N Non-Voting Common Stock. The dividend will be payable. December 30, 2022. to holders of record on. December 19, 2022. . This will be the first dividend issued...
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical expense insurance, the challenges

The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy