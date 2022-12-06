Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Paradise Meadows gets preliminary approval
The preliminary site plan for the Paradise Meadows cluster subdivision on Cave Neck Road near Milton was unanimously approved Nov. 17 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes
After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
Cape Gazette
348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES
PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
Cape Gazette
Howard Vernon Collins, DuPont retiree
Howard Vernon Collins, 78, of Millsboro, passed away suddenly at his residence Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Howard was born May 7, 1944, in Millsboro, to the late Ollie and Mildred Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware and was a machine operator for DuPont for 27 years. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/7/22
CAMP Rehoboth Community Center will hold its holiday handmade market from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The event will be the final market of the year, and features LGBTQ+/ally artists and crafts-makers in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium. Entry is free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Milton council hears report on parking
Milton Town Council is contemplating the future of parking in town both in the short and long term, debating strategies as far-ranging as implementing parking meters downtown and building a parking garage. At council’s Dec. 5 meeting, the town’s ad hoc parking advisory committee presented its 17-page report, and with...
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert issued for Lewes woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. Speese was last seen Dec. 7 in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Speese have been unsuccessful, police said, and there is a concern for her safety and well being. Speese is...
Cape Gazette
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church plans to be discussed Dec. 13
First Baptist Church in Lewes announced plans to build a new 14,000-square-foot worship and education center and site improvements on its property at the corner of Kings Highway at Baybreeze Drive. A public hearing and possible recommendation to Lewes Mayor and City Council regarding the site plan is set for...
Cape Gazette
E. Elizabeth R. Murphy, retired nurse
E. Elizabeth "Bette" R. Murphy, 93, of Milton, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich. Bette graduated from Wildwood...
