PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO