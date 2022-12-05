Read full article on original website
Marchánt Davis, Alex Wyse, More Join GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway
More casting news has been revealed for the Broadway spring 2023 slate. Joining Emmy winner Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar, will be Ain’t No Mo’ scene-stealer Marchánt Davis as medical assistant Alvin Finney and Waitress alum Alex Wyse as backstage assistant Max Weinbaum. As previously announced,...
Jordan Dobson, Carolee Carmello, More Join BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
The town of Belleville just got a little bit more crowded. Joining the previously announced Linedy Genao in the cast of Bad Cinderella will be Jordan Dobson as Prince Sebastian, Carolee Carmello as The Stepmother, Christina Acosta Robinson as The Godmother, Morgan Higgins and Sami Gayle as The Stepsisters, and Grace McLean as The Queen.
KPOP on Broadway Will Close This Weekend
What a sucker punch of a news item. KPOP, the Broadway musical that opened on November 27 at Circle in the Square Theatre will close this weekend. After the matinee performance on Sunday, December 11, KPOP will have played 44 preview performances and 17 regular performances. In her Theatrely review,...
"The Whale" Review: Brendan Fraser's Performance Will Absolutely Break Your Heart
People's personal casting preferences aside, Fraser no doubt knocked this one out of the park and will absolutely be a frontrunner during awards season.
A Sexy and Sophisticated Vanessa Williams Gets Ready for Her Close-Up at 54 Below
They say you should never meet your heroes—but that clearly doesn’t apply to Vanessa Williams. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominee is a household name in the industry from Broadway to music to TV thanks to her powerhouse vocals and strong character performances. Now, fans will get to see her in a more personal setting with her mini-residency at 54 Below, playing December 13-18.
Ethan Slater Cast in WICKED Movie
If he only had a heart! Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. The star joins Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Variety also reports that Jeff Goldblum is currently in talks to play The Wizard.
More WICKED Movie Casting News: Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum Join Star-Studded Adaptation
Shiz University is going to be verrrrry popular come application season next year! Hollywood legend Michelle Yeoh is the latest star to join the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. She'll play Madame Morrible, the scheming and extravagant headmistress of Shiz University, where Glinda and Elphaba first meet. The Hollywood Reporter also confirms that Jeff Goldblum will indeed play The Wizard as rumored.
Theatrely’s 2022 Gift Guide to Books This Holiday Season
Every year, every day, eight times a week, Broadway (and beyond) gives audiences the gift of live theatre. Now that the holidays are here, it’s time to think about the perfect give to give that theatre lover in your life—and what better than a nice book to snuggle up while waiting for Into the Woods national tour tickets to go on sale?
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
