WHAS 11
Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...
WHAS 11
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Mom Barbara
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news that her mother, Barbara Thore, has died. She was 76. The 39-year-old reality TV star said that her mother died from a cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," the No BS...

Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."

'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager
Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.

Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post
Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.

'SVU': Kelli Giddish on That Surprise Wedding and Rollins Finding Joy After 12 Seasons (Exclusive)
After 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Det. Amanda Rollins' story came to a heartfelt and emotional close after it was revealed at the beginning of season 24 that Kelli Giddish was leaving the NBC crime procedural. "I think we turned out something that made the fans...

Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...

Christina Applegate Says 'Dead to Me' Helped Her Cope With MS Diagnosis: 'It Was Cathartic'
Christina Applegate admits she's always been one to bury herself in work in order to deflect from real-life affliction, be it contentious breakups or her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. But when she was diagnosed with MS in 2021, she says she finally had a platform where she could, for the first time, "fall apart" and grieve in a scene, and it proved to be "cathartic."

Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital
While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.

'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.

'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."

Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...

Josh Lucas Weighs in on a Potential 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel (Exclusive)
Josh Lucas is ready to return to Sweet Home Alabama! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 51-year-old Yellowstone actor, who revealed that he's eagerly awaiting Reese Witherspoon's go-ahead to make a sequel to their film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in September. "I would love to. I've campaigned her. I'm...

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...

Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital
Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues. To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.

Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...

Actress Chrissy Metz teams up with Wine Maker Nicole Walsh to launch "Joyful Heart" wine company
"This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz and wine maker Nicole Walsh joined forces to create "Joyful Heart" wine. The ladies kicked off their launch and "wine signings" on Great Day Live Friday. Click here, to learn more!

Shelley Duvall On Her Return to Acting After 20 Years (Exclusive)
Shelley Duvall returns to the screen this year after a two-decade hiatus from acting. ET spoke with Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, ahead of the release of writer-director Scott Goldberg's new horror film, The Forest Hills. "I know it's been a long time," 73-year-old Duvall said,...

James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
