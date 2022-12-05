ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

visitdetroit.com

Try Festive Drinks at Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Metro Detroit

The holiday season is one of the best times of the year in metro Detroit. Despite the cold weather, snow and even rain, locations around the area are festive and ready to bring smiles to peoples’ faces. Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend of...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
FENTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Milford House is back, and it looks completely different

The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
MILFORD, MI
chevydetroit.com

Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit police officer and father of 3, battles brain tumor

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A local police officer who dedicated his life to helping others - is now seeing that help returned. Metro Detroit police officer Kyle Kreger has been diagnosed with cancer and is just days away from undergoing brain surgery. "Definitely a hero, just being in law enforcement...
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE

