Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WKHM
Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape advances to ‘The Voice’ Finals
Jackson, Mich. (Dec. 6, 2022) – In what became a dramatic wait for fans for nearly 30 minutes, Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape advanced to the final round of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ on Tuesday after a rousing live performance of Brett Young’s ‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ Monday night.
Bret Michaels’ 1st ever ‘Parti-Gras’ will be in Michigan with Mark McGrath, Night Ranger
CLARKSTON, MI - Get ready to have nothing but a good time at Bret Michaels’ 2023 “Parti-Gras” tour. The 12-city string of shows will kick off at Pine Knob in Clarkston, Michigan on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Joining the Poison lead singer will be Night Ranger, Mark...
visitdetroit.com
Try Festive Drinks at Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Metro Detroit
The holiday season is one of the best times of the year in metro Detroit. Despite the cold weather, snow and even rain, locations around the area are festive and ready to bring smiles to peoples’ faces. Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend of...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
abc12.com
Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
HometownLife.com
Milford House is back, and it looks completely different
The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
chevydetroit.com
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan
New Hudson-based Feldman Automotive Group today officially opened its 19th dealership — Feldman Jeep of Clarkston — the first free-standing Jeep dealership in southeast Michigan. Representatives from Feldman Automotive Group, […] The post Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police officer and father of 3, battles brain tumor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A local police officer who dedicated his life to helping others - is now seeing that help returned. Metro Detroit police officer Kyle Kreger has been diagnosed with cancer and is just days away from undergoing brain surgery. "Definitely a hero, just being in law enforcement...
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Lakefront Living Show in February, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Lakefront Living Show in February, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
Comments / 0